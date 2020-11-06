local agate

 Skip to main content
BOWLING

PLA-MOR

MONDAY SOUTH LANES

Team: La Crosse Seed 3276 (1178).

Individual: Rob Tooke 628, Matt Miller 622, Tom Benke 610 (252), Kelli Holliday 511.

3RD SHIFTERS

Team: Odd Couple 1285 (443).

Individual: Ray Ferguson 560, Fritz Black 552 (202), Judy Black 430, Keely Chrest 399.

BREAKFAST CLUB

Team: Omelets 1490 (504).

Individual: Barb Theis 558 (225), Jan Stanienoa 506, Pat Clements 503, Barb Manninger 481.

QUEENS & KINGS

Team: Dahl Auto 1846 (652).

Individual: Adam Kressel 718 (268), Mike Polzin 670, April Wittenberg 657, Jill Callan 613.

CLASSIC

Team: Nicholas J’s No. 1 1405 (505).

Individual: Andy Mills 729, Scott Cable 713, Geoff Schewe 707, Jennifer Peterson 636, Nick Heilman (268).

TAVERN

Team: Nutbush 3116 (1093)

Individual: Todd Boettcher 712 (269), Jason Hollister 672, Jon Ness 661, Mike Wagoner 644.

SENIOR MEN

Team: Festival Foods 2780 (972).

Individual: Denny Butterfield 638 (236), Randy Osgood 602, Bill Kabat 579, Rich Pierce 577.

TWILITE

Team: Dahl Automotive 1886, J&F Muehlenkamp Farms (694).

Individual: Lynn Lenz 559, Ellyn Sosalla 545, Courtney Nelson 539 (223), Lori Mikshowsky 534.

COMMERCIAL

Team: Bee Zee Art 2713, Niebeling Cleaning (997).

Individual: Tony Cox 690, Steve Ness 675, Mike Zierke 669 (268), Bobbie Grubb 487.

ALL STAR LANES

MISSISSIPPI

Team: Pleasoning 1517, Twisted Spirits (514).

Individual: Lori Mikshowsky 555 (200), Michele Cook 513, Brenda Williams 509, Barb Lease 498.

BIG RIVER

Team: South Lanes 2766, The Belligerents (941).

Individual: Jordan Podella 754, Chad Feyen 723, Tim Sires 698, Jim Woxland 668, Maria Miller 649.

RIVER CITY

Team: The Helm 2902 (1011).

Individual: Chuck Moore 687, Chad Pavek 682, Bob Twite 662, Tom Cade 650.

ROWBOAT

Team: Johnson Landscaping 2581 (910).

Individual: Larry Johnston 752, Norm Oldenberg 717, Drew Larson 709 (279), Joe Kostuehowski 682, Jackie Oldenberg 673, Angela Simpson 629, Stacey Sila 621.

ALL STARS

Team: Weiner’s Pro Shop 2691 (965).

Individual: Steve Ness 763 (279), Andy Lee 754, Mike Linden 739, Dan Manke 729, Linzi Mills 609, Jill Callan 606, Robert Dahl (279).

