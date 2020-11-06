local agate
BOWLING
PLA-MOR
MONDAY SOUTH LANES
Team: La Crosse Seed 3276 (1178).
Individual: Rob Tooke 628, Matt Miller 622, Tom Benke 610 (252), Kelli Holliday 511.
3RD SHIFTERS
Team: Odd Couple 1285 (443).
Individual: Ray Ferguson 560, Fritz Black 552 (202), Judy Black 430, Keely Chrest 399.
BREAKFAST CLUB
Team: Omelets 1490 (504).
Individual: Barb Theis 558 (225), Jan Stanienoa 506, Pat Clements 503, Barb Manninger 481.
QUEENS & KINGS
Team: Dahl Auto 1846 (652).
Individual: Adam Kressel 718 (268), Mike Polzin 670, April Wittenberg 657, Jill Callan 613.
CLASSIC
Team: Nicholas J’s No. 1 1405 (505).
Individual: Andy Mills 729, Scott Cable 713, Geoff Schewe 707, Jennifer Peterson 636, Nick Heilman (268).
TAVERN
Team: Nutbush 3116 (1093)
Individual: Todd Boettcher 712 (269), Jason Hollister 672, Jon Ness 661, Mike Wagoner 644.
SENIOR MEN
Team: Festival Foods 2780 (972).
Individual: Denny Butterfield 638 (236), Randy Osgood 602, Bill Kabat 579, Rich Pierce 577.
TWILITE
Team: Dahl Automotive 1886, J&F Muehlenkamp Farms (694).
Individual: Lynn Lenz 559, Ellyn Sosalla 545, Courtney Nelson 539 (223), Lori Mikshowsky 534.
COMMERCIAL
Team: Bee Zee Art 2713, Niebeling Cleaning (997).
Individual: Tony Cox 690, Steve Ness 675, Mike Zierke 669 (268), Bobbie Grubb 487.
ALL STAR LANES
MISSISSIPPI
Team: Pleasoning 1517, Twisted Spirits (514).
Individual: Lori Mikshowsky 555 (200), Michele Cook 513, Brenda Williams 509, Barb Lease 498.
BIG RIVER
Team: South Lanes 2766, The Belligerents (941).
Individual: Jordan Podella 754, Chad Feyen 723, Tim Sires 698, Jim Woxland 668, Maria Miller 649.
RIVER CITY
Team: The Helm 2902 (1011).
Individual: Chuck Moore 687, Chad Pavek 682, Bob Twite 662, Tom Cade 650.
ROWBOAT
Team: Johnson Landscaping 2581 (910).
Individual: Larry Johnston 752, Norm Oldenberg 717, Drew Larson 709 (279), Joe Kostuehowski 682, Jackie Oldenberg 673, Angela Simpson 629, Stacey Sila 621.
ALL STARS
Team: Weiner’s Pro Shop 2691 (965).
Individual: Steve Ness 763 (279), Andy Lee 754, Mike Linden 739, Dan Manke 729, Linzi Mills 609, Jill Callan 606, Robert Dahl (279).
