local agate

BOWLING

COULEE GOLF BOWL

COULEE

Team: Nick’s Bar Tip A Few 3226, GECU (1161).

Individual: Andy Lee 688 (256), Gorday Buchner 619, Jeremy Stendalen 618, Nick Carney 601.

Baseball

MLB

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 9 4 .692 —

Toronto 6 6 .500 2½

New York 5 7 .417 3½

Tampa Bay 5 7 .417 3½

Baltimore 5 8 .385 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Kansas City 6 4 .600 —

Cleveland 7 5 .583 —

Detroit 6 6 .500 1

Chicago 6 7 .462 1½

Minnesota 6 7 .462 1½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Seattle 8 5 .615 —

Los Angeles 7 5 .583 ½

Houston 6 6 .500 1½

Oakland 5 7 .417 2½

Texas 5 7 .417 2½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s results

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Boston 3, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Kansas City 6, L.A. Angels 1

Boston 7, Minnesota 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Texas 5, Tampa Bay 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 0

Detroit 6, Houston 4

Seattle at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday’s results

Seattle 4, Baltimore 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Minnesota 4, Boston 3

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Seattle 2, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Texas at Tampa Bay, (n)

Toronto at Kansas City, (n)

Detroit at Oakland, (n)

Friday’s games

Tampa Bay (Wacha 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Boston (Pivetta 2-0), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 1-1) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (López 0-2) at Texas (Foltynewicz 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 2-0) at Kansas City (Minor 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1), 8:38 p.m.

Detroit (Ureña 0-2) at Oakland (Montas 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 0-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 5 3 .625 —

Philadelphia 6 6 .500 1

Miami 5 7 .417 2

Atlanta 5 8 .385 2½

Washington 3 6 .333 2½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cincinnati 7 5 .583 —

Milwaukee 7 5 .583 —

St. Louis 6 6 .500 1

Chicago 5 7 .417 2

Pittsburgh 5 8 .385 2½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 10 2 .833 —

San Francisco 8 4 .667 2

San Diego 9 5 .643 2

Arizona 4 8 .333 6

Colorado 3 9 .250 7

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s results

Washington 6, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 0

San Francisco 3, Cincinnati 0

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 5, San Diego 1

Miami 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 2

Thursday’s results

Atlanta 7, Miami 6

San Diego 8, Pittsburgh 3

Arizona at Washington, (n)

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Friday’s games

Atlanta (Smyly 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-1), 1:20 p.m.

Arizona (Widener 1-0) at Washington (Scherzer 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 1-1) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-1) at Colorado (González 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at San Diego (Weathers 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Arizona at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 5:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.

