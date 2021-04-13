local agate

local
BOWLING
COULEE GOLF BOWL
COULEE
Team: Nick’s Bar Tip A Few 3226, GECU (1161).
Individual: Andy Lee 688 (256), Gorday Buchner 619, Jeremy Stendalen 618, Nick Carney 601.
Baseball
MLB
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 9 4 .692 —
Toronto 6 6 .500 2½
New York 5 7 .417 3½
Tampa Bay 5 7 .417 3½
Baltimore 5 8 .385 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 6 4 .600 —
Cleveland 7 5 .583 —
Detroit 6 6 .500 1
Chicago 6 7 .462 1½
Minnesota 6 7 .462 1½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 8 5 .615 —
Los Angeles 7 5 .583 ½
Houston 6 6 .500 1½
Oakland 5 7 .417 2½
Texas 5 7 .417 2½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s results
Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Boston 3, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Kansas City 6, L.A. Angels 1
Boston 7, Minnesota 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Texas 5, Tampa Bay 1
Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 0
Detroit 6, Houston 4
Seattle at Baltimore, ppd.
Thursday’s results
Seattle 4, Baltimore 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Minnesota 4, Boston 3
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Seattle 2, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Texas at Tampa Bay, (n)
Toronto at Kansas City, (n)
Detroit at Oakland, (n)
Friday’s games
Tampa Bay (Wacha 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Boston (Pivetta 2-0), 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 1-1) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore (López 0-2) at Texas (Foltynewicz 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 2-0) at Kansas City (Minor 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1), 8:38 p.m.
Detroit (Ureña 0-2) at Oakland (Montas 1-1), 8:40 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 0-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 5 3 .625 —
Philadelphia 6 6 .500 1
Miami 5 7 .417 2
Atlanta 5 8 .385 2½
Washington 3 6 .333 2½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 7 5 .583 —
Milwaukee 7 5 .583 —
St. Louis 6 6 .500 1
Chicago 5 7 .417 2
Pittsburgh 5 8 .385 2½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 10 2 .833 —
San Francisco 8 4 .667 2
San Diego 9 5 .643 2
Arizona 4 8 .333 6
Colorado 3 9 .250 7
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s results
Washington 6, St. Louis 0
Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 0
San Francisco 3, Cincinnati 0
N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 5, San Diego 1
Miami 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 2
Thursday’s results
Atlanta 7, Miami 6
San Diego 8, Pittsburgh 3
Arizona at Washington, (n)
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Friday’s games
Atlanta (Smyly 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-1), 1:20 p.m.
Arizona (Widener 1-0) at Washington (Scherzer 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 1-1) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-1) at Colorado (González 1-0), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at San Diego (Weathers 1-0), 9:10 p.m.