Local agate
agate

Local agate

BOWLING

PLA-MOR

LADIES TWILITE

Team: Pleasoning Seasonings 2068 (710).

Individual: Jenna Forsythe 616, Courtney Nelson 595 (225), Melissa Oldenburg 565, Lori Mikshowsky 562 (225).

COMMERCIAL

Team: Band of Brothers 2780 (987).

Individual: Steve Ness 696, Chris Larson 687, Bobbie Grubb 553, Kira Martine 479 (222), Joe Franklin (269).

SUNDAY FUNDAY

Team: Minds in the Gutter 1789 (668).

Individual: Mike Geary 652 (225), Jason Zeeb 541, Holly Zeeb 416, Anna Balkonis 413 (179).

BREAKFAST CLUB

Team: Muffins 1446 (534).

Individual: Rita Myers 539, Barb Theis 507 (192), Cary Christianson 476, Sherri Osterlie 472.

SR. MEN

Team: Barrel Inn 3637, Nick’s Barber Shop (1270).

Individual: David Stakston 673, Bud Loomis 665 (277), Mike Stellick 636, Ray Kline 632.

CLASSIC

Team: T-Bones 2638, Remax 962.

Individual: Josh Ghelfi 759 (300), Andy Mills 716, Sete Bonow 715, Geoff Schewe 707, Joseph Jensen 687.

QUEENS AND KINGS CLASSIC

Team: Neuie’s Vogue 2658 (953).

Individual: Jason Hollister 726, Norm Oldenburg 689, April Wittenberg 632 (236), Linzi Mills 621, Hanna Jirsa 620, Derek Swygman (266).

SOUTH LANES

MONDAY SOUTH LANES

Team: South Lanes 3463.

Individual: Time Sires 741, Chad Feyen 694, Mark Boldt 678, Tom Benke 676.

THIRD SHIFTERS

Team: Balls 1349.

Individual: Doug Johnson 663, Mike Stellick 604, Randy Blumentritt 596, Ray Ferguson 593.

LADIES SOUTH LANES

Team: D&K Carpet 1605.

Individual: Kelli Holliday 585, Shari Holliday 548, Angela Schams 520, Linda Westphal 511.

MEN’S VALLEY

Team: Barrel 2747.

Individual: Dave Topel 748, Steve Brown 696, Todd Randall 691, Steve Albrechtson 652.

MERCHANTS

Individual: Clay Nelson 708, Chad Pavek 707, Tyler Kerska 701, Erik Woxland 691.

BREWERY BUDDIES

Individual: Josh Luba 460, Shawn Knobloch 421, Chad Woods 369, Coxy Cox 300.

COULEE GOLF BOWL

UNWINDERS

Team: Noffke 1812 (660).

Individual: Kristin Oyer 560 (203), Roseann Brown 472, Karen Sampson 450, Lauri Ford 445.

COULEE CLASSIC

Team: Jon & Tina’s Team 2805, Medary Drilling (996).

Individual: Doug Zumach 726 (265), Jerry Glentz 714 (256), Scott Dunnum 711 (268), Terry McKinney 678.

HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS

Team: Track II 2344 (819).

Individual: Gayle Dolle 619 (223), Mary Linden 567, Jean Waraxa 548, Kim Rochester 534.

COULEE BOWLERETTES

Team: Quality Foam 1995 (675).

Individual: Anna Radde 574 (238), Mandy Dawson 536, Keri Jo Messick 500, Pat Clements 492.

HAPPY HOUR

Team: DSG 1867, Festival Foods (669).

Individual: Courtney Pfingsten 527, Kim Rochester 510, Tammy Dutton 509, Denise Laxton 482 (190).

