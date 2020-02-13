Local-agate

BOWLING
PLA-MOR
LADIES TWILITE
Team: Pleasoning Seasonings 2068 (710).
Individual: Jenna Forsythe 616, Courtney Nelson 595 (225), Melissa Oldenburg 565, Lori Mikshowsky 562 (225).
COMMERCIAL
Team: Band of Brothers 2780 (987).
Individual: Steve Ness 696, Chris Larson 687, Bobbie Grubb 553, Kira Martine 479 (222), Joe Franklin (269).
SUNDAY FUNDAY
Team: Minds in the Gutter 1789 (668).
Individual: Mike Geary 652 (225), Jason Zeeb 541, Holly Zeeb 416, Anna Balkonis 413 (179).
BREAKFAST CLUB
Team: Muffins 1446 (534).
Individual: Rita Myers 539, Barb Theis 507 (192), Cary Christianson 476, Sherri Osterlie 472.
SR. MEN
Team: Barrel Inn 3637, Nick’s Barber Shop (1270).
Individual: David Stakston 673, Bud Loomis 665 (277), Mike Stellick 636, Ray Kline 632.
CLASSIC
Team: T-Bones 2638, Remax 962.
Individual: Josh Ghelfi 759 (300), Andy Mills 716, Sete Bonow 715, Geoff Schewe 707, Joseph Jensen 687.
QUEENS AND KINGS CLASSIC
Team: Neuie’s Vogue 2658 (953).
Individual: Jason Hollister 726, Norm Oldenburg 689, April Wittenberg 632 (236), Linzi Mills 621, Hanna Jirsa 620, Derek Swygman (266).
SOUTH LANES
MONDAY SOUTH LANES
Team: South Lanes 3463.
Individual: Time Sires 741, Chad Feyen 694, Mark Boldt 678, Tom Benke 676.
THIRD SHIFTERS
Team: Balls 1349.
Individual: Doug Johnson 663, Mike Stellick 604, Randy Blumentritt 596, Ray Ferguson 593.
LADIES SOUTH LANES
Team: D&K Carpet 1605.
Individual: Kelli Holliday 585, Shari Holliday 548, Angela Schams 520, Linda Westphal 511.
MEN’S VALLEY
Team: Barrel 2747.
Individual: Dave Topel 748, Steve Brown 696, Todd Randall 691, Steve Albrechtson 652.
MERCHANTS
Individual: Clay Nelson 708, Chad Pavek 707, Tyler Kerska 701, Erik Woxland 691.
BREWERY BUDDIES
Individual: Josh Luba 460, Shawn Knobloch 421, Chad Woods 369, Coxy Cox 300.
COULEE GOLF BOWL
UNWINDERS
Team: Noffke 1812 (660).
Individual: Kristin Oyer 560 (203), Roseann Brown 472, Karen Sampson 450, Lauri Ford 445.
COULEE CLASSIC
Team: Jon & Tina’s Team 2805, Medary Drilling (996).
Individual: Doug Zumach 726 (265), Jerry Glentz 714 (256), Scott Dunnum 711 (268), Terry McKinney 678.
HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS
Team: Track II 2344 (819).
Individual: Gayle Dolle 619 (223), Mary Linden 567, Jean Waraxa 548, Kim Rochester 534.
COULEE BOWLERETTES
Team: Quality Foam 1995 (675).
Individual: Anna Radde 574 (238), Mandy Dawson 536, Keri Jo Messick 500, Pat Clements 492.
HAPPY HOUR
Team: DSG 1867, Festival Foods (669).
Individual: Courtney Pfingsten 527, Kim Rochester 510, Tammy Dutton 509, Denise Laxton 482 (190).