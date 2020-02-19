Local agate

BOWLING
PLA-MOR
BREAKFAST CLUB
Team: Cheerios 1471, Lucky Charms (501).
Individual: Barb Theis 542 (214), Ann Boettcher 531, Betty Thiele 497, Cary Christianson 469.
SENIOR MEN
Team: Marble Shop 3448, Nick's Barber Shop (1248).
Individual: David Stakston 724 (275), Dick Jore 611, Randy Osgood 602, Bill Lewis 599.
LADIES TWILITE
Team: Pleasoning Seasonings 2113, Rocky's Supper Club (751).
Individual: Carrie Casberg 619 (233), Ellyn Sosalla 583, Kathy Alfred 581, Judy Cobb 549.
COMMERCIAL
Team: Bluffside Tavern 2756 (988).
Individual: Tony Cox 782 (279), Steve Ness 742, Matt Beitlich 727, Jennifer Peterson 619 (244), Samantha McReynolds 553.
ALL STAR LANES
MISSISSIPPI
Team: Bowling Babes 2067 (726).
Individual: Jamie Greanfield 603 (235), Barb Theis 527, Kathy Boarman 515, Teresa Lomen 507.
BIG RIVER
Team: Four Gables B&B 2875 (1045).
Individual: Jake Thompson 697 (277), Joe Kostuchowski 684, Adam Oyer 683, Clay Nelson 655.
COULEE GOLF BOWL
SWEET ROLLERS
Team: Apple Fritters 2292 (806).
Individual: Barb Theis 588 (205), Lynette Pederson 546, Diane Shuda 533, Pat Clements 482.
SUNDOWNERS
Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 2857 (1001).
Individual: Mark Millis 700 (241), Mike Hanson 674, Mark Eagy 660, Kevin Sosalla 636.
TRI CITY
Team: Hd Tavern 3475 (1219).
Individual: T.J. Robertson 701 (246), Todd Benz 644, Lee Deal 627, Jeff Hoeth 619.
TGI FRIDAY
Team: Headhunters 2953 (1059).
Individual: Jack Kaminski 796 (285), Randy Blumentritt 762, Kyle Jirsa 723, Brad Schaller 700.
FRIDAY'S MIXED NUTS
Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 2782, S&S Cycle (970).
Individual: Courtney Nelson 730 (257), Jack Kaminski 677, Jenny Luce 638, Mike Linden 612, Robin Jacobs 601.
COULEE
Team: FMB Trailer Sales 3369, Designing Jewelers (1191).
Individual: Tony Cox 692, Ethan Niles 691 (289), Dave Horman 687, Kurt Peterson 686.
COULEE RISING STARS
Team: Bowling Academy 1797, GutterDone (664).
Individual: Chris Pintz 616 (234), Jacob Mattison 502, Maddie Sweeney 424 (181), Madison Mitchell 260.
UNWINDERS
Team: Keil Drywall 1671, Noffke (605).
Individual: Kristin Oyer 462, Jenna Kindschy 438, Jill Veitz 433, Becky Mish 430, Ruth Keil (180).
COULEE CLASSIC
Team: Medary Drilling 2796, Coulee (1006).
Individual: Mike Lindeke 724 (300), Scott Dunnum 717, Steve Sprague 702, Jim Kesser 679.
HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS
Team: Suzanne and Co. 2248 (839).
Individual: Mary Linden 601 (217), Jean Waraxa 485, Lynette Pederson 483, Barbara Hinds 474.
COULEE BOWLERETTES
Team: Quality Foam 1863, First Class Drywall (677).
Individual: Mandy Dawson 544, Pat Clements 510, Beth Pendleton 507 (211), Melissa Graff 488.
TENNIS
COULEE REGION TENNIS ASSOCIATION
Saturday, Feb. 15, Results
Singles: Brad Moren def. Vang Thao 6-4, 7-5; Carly Anderson def. Paige Jilek-Peters 6-3, 6-2; Brett Meddaugh def. Ryan Miles 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: Leah Dietrich, Jim Lean def. Shirley Yuan, John Zhou 6-4, 6-4; Ran Ikeyama, Steve Wissink def. Dan Bodelson, Laura Reutlinger 4-6, 6-4, 6-3; Paul Leithold, Randy Moseng def. Paul Holman, Pheng Lo 7-5, 7-6; Adrienne Loh, Stanton Loh def. Kimberly Phillips, Sally Ruud 6-4, 1-6, 6-1; Jim Brieske, Bette Smith def. Danni Engen, Judith Engen 6-4, 6-2; Rich Levinger, Amy Valentine def. Peter Waltz, Therese Waltz 6-1, 6-3; Rachel Jones, Maddie Masewicz def. Jaborious Norwood, Joe O’Flaherty 6-1, 7-6; Rachel Jones, Jaborious Norwood def. Maddie Masewicz, Joe O’Flaherty 4-2 (time); Dan Bodelson, Laura Reutlinger def. Ran Ikeyama, Steve Wissink by 6-2, 10-6 (tb), (time).
Sunday, Feb. 16, Results
Singles: Bhaskar Iyengar def. Matt Fries 6-4, 6-2; Inga Rottman tied Ingrid Trap 6-4, 4-6, (time); Alex Uy def. Tony Nguyen 8-6.
Doubles: Sam Smith, Tim Syring def. Brad Fowler, Adam Wing 6-3, 6-3; Mike Fahey, Mike O’Brien def. Tim Acklin, Zach Acklin 6-1, 6-1; Steve Miller, Dave Mills def. Leah Fortun, Austin Fortun 7-5, 6-3; Tia Endrizzi, Frank Schwarz def. Jud Beck, Tracy Endrizzi 6-1, 6-1; Jud Beck, Frank Schwarz def. Tia Endrizzi, Tracy Endrizzi 6-0 (time); Maverick Kulmaczewski, Michael Hinman def. Russell Heise, Kenny Mach 6-0, 6-1; Don Harvey, Catherine Roraff def. Kyle Backstrand, Sandy Cleary 6-1, 6-2; Rich Levinger, Kenton Newman def. Jacob Hinman, Carl Newman 6-2, 6-2.