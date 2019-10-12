BOWLING
ALL STAR LANES
Rowboat
Team: Toyota of La Crosse 2677 (992)
Individual: Matt Kiser 723, Larry Johnston 707, Chris Wurzel 692, Norm Oldenburg 687, Greg Ziehme (259).
WINGDAMMERS
Team: Johns Bay 2882 (1012)
Individual: Gary Olson 773, Greg Ziehme 748 (279), Steve Langers 733 (279), Mitch Shaker 642
PLA-MOR
TAVERN
Team: Nutbush 2780 (983)
Individual: Dick Michalke 678 (258), Todd Boettcher 651, Ben Wagoner 646, Jon Ness 628.
SR'S RED PIN
Individual: Mike Stellick 623 (265), Dennis Butterfield 586, Rick Thiele 527, Jerry Paul 476.
MERCHANTS
Team: 2nd Shift Repair 1849 (669)
Individual: Seth Bonow 701 (280), Jeff Smelser 671, Raven Haas 607, Michelle Kohner 530.
