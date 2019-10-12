{{featured_button_text}}

BOWLING

ALL STAR LANES

Rowboat

Team: Toyota of La Crosse 2677 (992)

Individual: Matt Kiser 723, Larry Johnston 707, Chris Wurzel 692, Norm Oldenburg 687, Greg Ziehme (259).

WINGDAMMERS

Team: Johns Bay 2882 (1012)

Individual: Gary Olson 773, Greg Ziehme 748 (279), Steve Langers 733 (279), Mitch Shaker 642

PLA-MOR

TAVERN

Team: Nutbush 2780 (983)

Individual: Dick Michalke 678 (258), Todd Boettcher 651, Ben Wagoner 646, Jon Ness 628.

SR'S RED PIN

Individual: Mike Stellick 623 (265), Dennis Butterfield 586, Rick Thiele 527, Jerry Paul 476.

MERCHANTS

Team: 2nd Shift Repair 1849 (669)

Individual: Seth Bonow 701 (280), Jeff Smelser 671, Raven Haas 607, Michelle Kohner 530.

