{{featured_button_text}}

TENNIS

COULEE REGION TENNIS ASSOCIATION

LTTA LEAGUE

Wednesday DNR (38), Tuesday Rascals (30)

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Singles: Matt Fries def. Tues Pete Thomson 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 (tb.)

Doubles: Mike Fahey, Therese Waltz def. Peter Coppola, Laura Coppola 6-3, 7-6; Matt Diehl, Peter Waltz def. Nick Berry, Fritz Wiggert 6-1, 6-1; Dylan Dougherty, Mark Gilmer def. Brian Richardson, David Yao 6-7, 6-2, 7-5 (tb.)

2019 LTTA Grand Champion: Do Not Resuscitate (DNR), Team Captain Dave McCarthy

2019 1st Place Tuesday LTTA League: Rascals, Team Captains Laura and Peter Coppola.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.