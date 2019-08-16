TENNIS
COULEE REGION TENNIS ASSOCIATION
LTTA LEAGUE
Wednesday DNR (38), Tuesday Rascals (30)
Singles: Matt Fries def. Tues Pete Thomson 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 (tb.)
Doubles: Mike Fahey, Therese Waltz def. Peter Coppola, Laura Coppola 6-3, 7-6; Matt Diehl, Peter Waltz def. Nick Berry, Fritz Wiggert 6-1, 6-1; Dylan Dougherty, Mark Gilmer def. Brian Richardson, David Yao 6-7, 6-2, 7-5 (tb.)
2019 LTTA Grand Champion: Do Not Resuscitate (DNR), Team Captain Dave McCarthy
2019 1st Place Tuesday LTTA League: Rascals, Team Captains Laura and Peter Coppola.
