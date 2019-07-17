TENNIS
COULEE REGION TENNIS ASSOCIATION
TUESDAY LTTA LEAGUE
The Racketeers 50, Easy Overhead 32
Singles: Dennis Ford (sub) def. Deb Boxley (sub) 6-3, 6-4; Kelly Flint def. Kim Thurk 6-3, 5-7, 7-4 (tb); David Lange def. Jud Beck 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Phengo Lo (sub), Yubo Nian def. Dave McCarthy (sub), Josh Potaracke 6-2, 6-3; Carly Anderson, Brett Meddaugh def. Don Harvey, Dave Mills 6-2, 6-4.
Bounce It 46, Tennis The Menace 38
Singles: Christian Gundersen (sub) def. Nikki Nakano 6-2, 6-2; Averi Kotnour def. Sandy Cleary 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 (tb); Tom Dwyer def. Gina Wade (sub) 6-4, 6-2. Doubles: Tung Ouy, Jake Schweitzer def. Leah Fortun, Josh Fortun 6-2, 7-5; Joe Kotnour Sr, Maggie Koutnour def. Mike Allen, Brendon Groen 7-5, 1-6, 9-7 (tb).
Racquet Scientists 46, Jetsetters 38
Singles: Carrie Kollasch Roberts def. Mary Schams 6-0, 6-3; Amy Marcou def. Sanam Sanmooke 6-0, 6-0; Rob Clark def. Shirley Juan 6-0, 6-4. Doubles: Brian Mansky, Randy Moseng def. Avery Schams, Mark Hoff (sub) 2-6, 6-4, 9-7 (tb); Bala Edara, Kumar Kommireddi def. Sarah Mosley, Ian Schell 4-6, 6-3, 7-4 (tb).
Approach Shots 42, Zoomers 40
Singles: Kasey Nomland (sub) def. Judith Engen 7-6, 6-4; Jon Bingol def. Lora Caldwell (sub) 6-2, 7-5; Dale Barclay def. Mick Sharma 6-1, 6-4. Doubles: Denny Kreuser, Gary Ekern def. Greg Schibbelhut, Dillon Eddingsaas 6-6, 6-3; Sue Anderson (sub), Lyell Montgomery def. Bill Lapp, Raj Ramnarace (sub) 7-5, 2-6, 7-2 (tb).
Good Ol' Boys 44, Return to Sender With Love 40
Singles: Sally Ruud def. Catherine Roraff 6-3, 6-2; Mary Leithold def. Kimberly Philips 6-1, 6-1; Bhaskar Iyengar def. Sherwin Toribio (sub) 5-7, 6-3, 7-2 (tb). Doubles: Ryan Matthews, Paul Leithold def. Paul Jacobson, Dave Bentz 4-6, 7-5, 7-4 (tb); Jon Benrud, Larry Ruff def. Julie Kamla, Jill Neumann 7-5, 7-6.
Rascals 46, Full Metal Racquet 38
Singles: Frits Wiggert def. Kim Garves 6-1, 6-3; Mark Gilmer def. Jane Frank 6-0, 6-1; Pete Thompson def. Marty Frank 2-6, 6-1, 8-6 (tb). Doubles: Peter Coppola, Laura Coppola def. Tayler Garves, Todd Garves 1-6, 6-4, 7-4 (tb); Amanda Arneson, Regina Jones def. Nick Berry, Nick Hotchkiss (sub) 6-2, 6-4.
Team Standings Based on Win Percentage: Rascals 96.52; Racquet Scientists 87.83; The Racketeers 86.09; Good Ol' Boys 85.45; Full Metal Racquet 85.45; Bounce It 82.61; Easy Overhead 80; Return to Sender With Love 78.26; Approach Shots 78.18; Jetsetters 77.58; Zoomers 71.31; Tennis The Menace 70.91.
