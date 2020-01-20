Local agate

BOWLING
COULEE GOLF BOWL
FRIDAY'S MIXED NUTS
Team: 53 Bar 2800 (1008).
Individual: Kevin Sosalla 729 (256), Robin Jacobs 626 (249), Ellyn Sosalla 580, Jenny Luce 578.
COULEE
Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 3563 (1280).
Individual: Sam Belz 711 (256), Mike Linden 696, Jeff Hoeth 689, Joe Franklin 674, Jason Hauser (268).
COULEE RISING STARS
Team: Bowling Academy 1784, Gutterdone 614.
Individual: Jacob Mattison 613 (228), Chris Pintz 584, Zach Krause 420, Dawson Zumach 419.
TENNIS
COULEE REGION TENNIS ASSOCIATION
Jan. 19 results
Singles: Austin Fortun def. Drayton Caucutt 6-0, 6-0; Bhaskar Iyengar def. Brendon Groen 6-3, 6-0; Shirley Yuan def. Paige Jilek-Peters 6-0, 6-3. Doubles: Josh Fortun, Sam Smith def. Britt Lund, Steve Wissink 6-4, 6-3; Rich Levinger, Tim Syring def. Brenden Elwer, Adam Wing 6-3, 6-4; Tim Acklin, Laura Reutlinger def. Therese Waltz, Shannyn Waltz by total games 4-6, 6-1, 5-4 (time); Dave Mills, Amy Valentine def. Steve Miller, Kathyrn Lammers 4-6, 6-3, 10-2 (tb); Michael Hinman, Joe O’Flaherty def. Jacob Hinman, Cal Schmit 6-3, 4-6, 10-5 (tb); Kyle Backstrand, Mary Callen def. Barb Buswell, Sally Ruud 4-6, 6-3, 10-5 (tb); Matt Diehl, Frank Schwarz def. Jud Beck, Don Harvey 6-4, 6-2; Stanton Loh, Madeline Loh def. Carl Newman, Kenton Newman 6-1, 6-1.