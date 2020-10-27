local agate

 Skip to main content
BOWLING

ALL STAR LANES

MISSISSIPPI

Team: Pleasoning 1464, Team Meatball (526).

Individual: Kathy Boarman 525, Kari Ordorff 518, Barb Theis 506, Sharon Lietke 472.

BIG RIVER

Team: Schumacher-Kish 2796, Kuehns (999).

Individual: Jason Martin 767 (279), Chad Feyen 711, Adam Oyer 696, Steve Langer 694, Maria Miller 602.

RIVER CITY

Team: ATI 3059 (1062).

Individual: Chad Pavek 734 (279), Maria Miller 731 (259), Jim Woxland 687, Phil Doering 663.

PLA MOR

PLA MOR MERCHANTS

Team: River City Heat and Vent 1879, Today's Tree Service (683).

Individual: Kaylene Hanson 742, Raven Haas 727, Dennis Butterfield 696 (288), Robbie Waldera 692.

MONDAY SOUTH LANES

Team: Recovery Room 2873 (1034).

Individual: Steve Franke 710, Derek Swygman 644, Blake Hothaus 631 (266), Jeff Nelson 629.

THIRD SHIFTERS

Team: Mikrdrays 1057 (376).

Individual: Mike Stellick 557, Fritz Black 517 (202), Judy Black 416, Keely Chrest 367.

BREAKFAST CLUB

Team: Lucky Charms 1230 (431).

Individual: Cindi Vanloon 493, Ruth Ann St. Mary 472 (180), Barb Minninger 451, Marie Johnson 407.

LADIES TWILITE

Team: Krazy L 2005 (706).

Individual: Dawn Mysliwiec 599 (227), Jenna Forsythe 564, Lynn Lenz 558, Judy Cobb 525.

COULEE GOLF BOWL

COULEE CLASSIC

Team: Kwik Trip 2765 (997).

Individual: Jim Kesser 707 (260), Terry McKinney 695, Mike Linden 651, Steve Sprague 628.

COULEE BOWLERETTES

Team: First Class Drywall 1742 (591).

Individual: Pat Clements 501, Better Sebring 450, Beth Pendleton 439, Tracy Smith 436, Connie Walls (188).

