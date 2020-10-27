local agate

BOWLING
ALL STAR LANES
MISSISSIPPI
Team: Pleasoning 1464, Team Meatball (526).
Individual: Kathy Boarman 525, Kari Ordorff 518, Barb Theis 506, Sharon Lietke 472.
BIG RIVER
Team: Schumacher-Kish 2796, Kuehns (999).
Individual: Jason Martin 767 (279), Chad Feyen 711, Adam Oyer 696, Steve Langer 694, Maria Miller 602.
RIVER CITY
Team: ATI 3059 (1062).
Individual: Chad Pavek 734 (279), Maria Miller 731 (259), Jim Woxland 687, Phil Doering 663.
PLA MOR
PLA MOR MERCHANTS
Team: River City Heat and Vent 1879, Today's Tree Service (683).
Individual: Kaylene Hanson 742, Raven Haas 727, Dennis Butterfield 696 (288), Robbie Waldera 692.
MONDAY SOUTH LANES
Team: Recovery Room 2873 (1034).
Individual: Steve Franke 710, Derek Swygman 644, Blake Hothaus 631 (266), Jeff Nelson 629.
THIRD SHIFTERS
Team: Mikrdrays 1057 (376).
Individual: Mike Stellick 557, Fritz Black 517 (202), Judy Black 416, Keely Chrest 367.
BREAKFAST CLUB
Team: Lucky Charms 1230 (431).
Individual: Cindi Vanloon 493, Ruth Ann St. Mary 472 (180), Barb Minninger 451, Marie Johnson 407.
LADIES TWILITE
Team: Krazy L 2005 (706).
Individual: Dawn Mysliwiec 599 (227), Jenna Forsythe 564, Lynn Lenz 558, Judy Cobb 525.
COULEE GOLF BOWL
COULEE CLASSIC
Team: Kwik Trip 2765 (997).
Individual: Jim Kesser 707 (260), Terry McKinney 695, Mike Linden 651, Steve Sprague 628.
COULEE BOWLERETTES
Team: First Class Drywall 1742 (591).
Individual: Pat Clements 501, Better Sebring 450, Beth Pendleton 439, Tracy Smith 436, Connie Walls (188).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!