BOWLING

COULEE GOLF BOWL

SUNDOWNERS

Team: Metallics 2740; Holmen Meat Market 1017

Individual: Dave Berger 652 (254), Dan Limberg 602, Kevin Sosalla 600, Dean Rink 595

SOUTH LANES

MEN'S VALLEY

Team: Bubba's Meat 2401

Individual: Dave Topel 631, Orlin Ihle 613, Kevin Hihalovic 613, Kurt PEterson 601.

LADIES SOUTH LANES

Team: Midwest Dental 1683 (647)

Individual: Kelli Holliday 601 (266), Shari Holliday 580, Jane Reinl 502, Lorrin McDonald 493.

RUNNING

FRENCH ISLAND LIONS CLUB 5K RUN/WALK

DIVISION WINNERS

MALE

Age 12 and under: Elliot Pllzak 29:05; 13-18: Joseph Duffrin 25:22; 19-29: Aaron White 24:28; 30-39: Scott Fiksdal 21:30; 40-49: Isaac Mezera 20:07; 50 and over: Tim Mueller 25:57.

FEMALE

Age 12 and under: PJ Williams 28:02; 19-29: Anna White 30:21; 30-39: Erin Becker 22:53; 40-49: Stacy Osley 30:54; 50 and over: Sharon Hellerud 28:57.

