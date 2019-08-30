BOWLING
COULEE GOLF BOWL
SUNDOWNERS
Team: Metallics 2740; Holmen Meat Market 1017
Individual: Dave Berger 652 (254), Dan Limberg 602, Kevin Sosalla 600, Dean Rink 595
SOUTH LANES
MEN'S VALLEY
Team: Bubba's Meat 2401
Individual: Dave Topel 631, Orlin Ihle 613, Kevin Hihalovic 613, Kurt PEterson 601.
LADIES SOUTH LANES
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Team: Midwest Dental 1683 (647)
Individual: Kelli Holliday 601 (266), Shari Holliday 580, Jane Reinl 502, Lorrin McDonald 493.
RUNNING
FRENCH ISLAND LIONS CLUB 5K RUN/WALK
DIVISION WINNERS
MALE
Age 12 and under: Elliot Pllzak 29:05; 13-18: Joseph Duffrin 25:22; 19-29: Aaron White 24:28; 30-39: Scott Fiksdal 21:30; 40-49: Isaac Mezera 20:07; 50 and over: Tim Mueller 25:57.
FEMALE
Age 12 and under: PJ Williams 28:02; 19-29: Anna White 30:21; 30-39: Erin Becker 22:53; 40-49: Stacy Osley 30:54; 50 and over: Sharon Hellerud 28:57.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.