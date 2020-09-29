local agate

BOWLING
COULEE GOLF BOWL
COULEE CLASSIC
Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 2880, Medary Drilling (989).
Individual: Mike Linden 708 (263), Terry McKinney 708 (259), Jim Kesser 662, Mark Millis 659.
PLA-MOR
PLA-MOR MERCHANTS
Team: Today's Tree Service 176 (622).
Individual: David Abts 634, Raven Haas 622, Robbie Waldera 613 (243), Joseph Jensen 600.
MONDAY SOUTH LANES
Team: Recovery Room 3020 (1066).
Individual: Chris Wurzel 670, Derek Swygman 663 (255), Ryan Holiday 644, Kim Freese 613.
