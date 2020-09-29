 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
local agate
0 comments
agate

local agate

  • 0

BOWLING

COULEE GOLF BOWL

COULEE CLASSIC

Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 2880, Medary Drilling (989).

Individual: Mike Linden 708 (263), Terry McKinney 708 (259), Jim Kesser 662, Mark Millis 659.

PLA-MOR

PLA-MOR MERCHANTS

Team: Today's Tree Service 176 (622).

Individual: David Abts 634, Raven Haas 622, Robbie Waldera 613 (243), Joseph Jensen 600.

MONDAY SOUTH LANES

Team: Recovery Room 3020 (1066).

Individual: Chris Wurzel 670, Derek Swygman 663 (255), Ryan Holiday 644, Kim Freese 613.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News