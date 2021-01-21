local agate

 Skip to main content
BOWLING

COULEE GOLF BOWL

HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS

Team: Perpetual Motion Squad 1873, The Coulee Gals (666).

Individual: Mackenzie Schultz 545 (203), Kathy Anderson 464, Jan Stanienda 446, Peg Bemis 433.

COULEE BOWLERETTES

Team: Quality Foam 1813 (635).

Individual: Mandy Dawson 530 (189), Olivia Beeskau 491, Melissa Graff 452, Pat Clements 446.

PLA MOR

LADIES TWILITE

Team: Rocky’s Supper Club 1827 (615).

Individual: Lynn Lenz 711 (267), Jenna Forsythe 584, Lori Mikshowsky 551, Tina Peek 532.

COMMERCIAL

Team: Bluffside Tavern 2551 (911).

Individual: Jon Ness 727 (279), John Petry 702, Steve Fellenz 654, Diane Johnson 535.

