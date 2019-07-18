GOLF
FOREST HILLS
LADIES TUESDAY MORNING LEAGUE
Low gross: Cathi Baus
Low net: Diane Foust
Event winners: Maureen Kinney, Cathi Baus, Diane Foust, Mary Lansing, Katie Halaska.
TENNIS
COULEE REGION TENNIS ASSOCIATION
LTTA LEAGUE
Hit Squad 40, Big Gun 24
Singles: Rob Clark def Kim Savor 6-3, 6-1; Doubles: Sheldon Lee, Dan Olson def Paul Jacobson (sub), Roxie Anderson 6-3, 6-3; Kyle Backstrand, Rich Levinger (sub) def Chris Kahlow, Madi Lund 7-5, 6-2; Christine Lee, Tammy Clark def Mike Leonard, John Noble (sub) 7-6, 7-6.
Net-Wits 34, O Snap! 32
Singles: Devin Voss def Jim Brieske 6-7, 6-4, 7-2 (tb.); Doubles: Dave Bonifas, Karen Bonifas def Tung Ouy, Jacob Marcou (sub) 6-1, 6-0; Jim Lean, Eli Wortman (sub) def Eric Podurgiel, Joel Reinhart 7-5, 6-4; Robert Uehling, Indy Spindler def Laura Podurgiel, Crystal Layland 6-1, 6-0.
Serve Aces 36, L Team 22
Singles: Scott Melver def Nicole Hoff 6-0, 6-1; Doubles: Mark Harris, Mark Hoff def Mike Thesing, Tamara Byrne 7-6, 6-4; Luke McCoy, Laura Reutlinger def Shawn Mahoney (sub), Roger Ziff 6-1, 6-3; Sharon Harter, Betsy Fowler won by default.
Howie’s Team 13 28, Do Not Resuscitate 36
Singles: Matt Fries def Steve Holman 6-0, 6-2; Doubles: Mike Meyers, Karen Bonifas (sub) def Dave Mc Carthy, Therese Waltz 6-2, 6-2; Matt Diehl, Peter Waltz def Paul Holman, Ken Tudahl (sub) 6-4, 6-3; Brian Richardson, David Yao def Lora Cadwell (sub), Gretchen Coleman 6-2, 6-1.
Rally Monkeys (40), Baseliners (28)
Singles: Kacey Nomland (sub) def Al Graewin 6-2, 4-6, 7-3 (tb.); Doubles: Sam Smith, Greg Jameson def John Hildebrandt, Dan Bodelson 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 (tb); Bette Smith, Andy Seithamer def Dick Deml, Mark Schlafer 6-0, 6-3; Pam Jameson, Sean O’Flaherty (sub) def Terri Kaiser, Jill Graewin 6-3, 6-3.
Glory Days (34), Backhand Bandits (32)
Singles: Amy Valentine def Bala Edara 6-2, 6-1; Doubles: Jacob Marcou (sub), Mike Fahey def Mike O’Neill, Tim Acklin 6-0, 6-2; Chris Hofland, Laura O’Neill def Kumar Kommiredi (sub), Raymond Pethineedi 6-3, 6-2; Jennnifer Carr, Karie Johnson def Joe Endrizzi, Tracy Endrizzi 6-3, 3-6, 7-4 (tb.).
Team Standings: Hit Squad 334, Do Not Resuscitate 330, Rally Monkeys 322, Net-Wits 316, Backhand Bandits 308, Baseliners 296, Glory Days 294, Serve Aces 293, Howie’s Team 13 288, Big Gun 282, O Snap! 282, & L Team 268.
