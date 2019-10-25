BOWLING
COULEE GOLF BOWL
UNWINDERS
Team: Noffke 1609, Great River Popcorn (590)
Individual: Karen Sampson 500, Kristin Oyer 477, Jill Veitz 407, Rose Finn 401, Maddie Kiehn (188).
COULEE CLASSIC
Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 2689 (992)
Individual: Scott Dunnum 737, Terry McKinney 268, Jerry Glentz 679, Steve Sprague 647.
HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS
Team: Woo Hoo 2244 (801)
Individual: Gayle Dolle 534 (193), Kathy Anderson 514, Amy Bettis 514, Mary Linden 503.
COULEE BOWLERETTES
Team: Dirndl Divas 1683 (627)
Individual: Sue Moore 584 (211), Beth Pendleton 502, Pat Clements 460, Amanda Lydon 433.
HAPPY HOUR
Team: Sams 1790 (653)
Individual: Karla Frank 565 (223), Tami Sullivan 517, Annette Kujak 494, Tammy Dutton 494.
SWEET ROLLERS
Team: Doe-Nuts 2296 (800)
Individual: Pat Clements 572, Barb Theis 534, Jean Waraxa 499, Jan Stanienda 481 (202).
PLA-MOR
FRIDAY YOUTH
Individual: Jacob Mattison 690 (237), Mara Geiwitz 581, Louis Romskog 550, Hannah Baker 425.
YABA MIXED
Individual: Michael Meitner 404, Hudson Pierce 354, Allyson Seielstad 324, Ruby Anne Pierce 177.
YOUTH REBELS
Team: Spare Me 2663, Wild Rice (1009)
Individual: Mara Geiwitz 683, Kdaen Hanson 632, Opal Buchanan 599, Amos Magnuson 605.
CLASSIC
Team: Nicholas J's Bombers 2724 (964)
Individual: Geoffe Schewe 750, Tom Heilman 730, Jennifer Peterson 578.
KINGS & QUEENS
Team: La Crosse Seed Co. 2344 (807)
Individual: Dave Freese 707, April Wittenberg 606, Phil Sweeney 598, Linzi Mills 577.
