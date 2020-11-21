local agate

BOWLING
ALL STAR LANES
ROWBOAT
Team: Here 4 Beer 2740 (938).
Individual: Terry Preibe 734, Chad Feyen 730, Jason Abraham 729, Josh Ghelfi 702.
ALL STARS
Team: All Stars 2662 (935).
Individual: Geno Arentz 767, Chad Feyen 769 (279), Dave Coon 700, Chris Wentzl 682.
RIVER CITY
Team: The Moonies 2831 (1030).
Individual: Jim Woxland 664, Phil Doering 662 (278), Jordan Podella 651, Drew Larson 650.
COULEE GOLF BOWL
TRI CITY
Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 2809 (1033).
Individual: Scott Phillips 672, Dave Horman 658, Mark Eagy 649, Al Kjos 641 (258).
TGI FRIDAY
Team: Headhunters 2839 (997).
Individual: Tim Jirsa 710, Randy Blumentritt 767, Warren Johnson 673, Skip Karis 659 (279).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!