local agate
agate

local agate

BOWLING

ALL STAR LANES

ROWBOAT

Team: Here 4 Beer 2740 (938).

Individual: Terry Preibe 734, Chad Feyen 730, Jason Abraham 729, Josh Ghelfi 702.

ALL STARS

Team: All Stars 2662 (935).

Individual: Geno Arentz 767, Chad Feyen 769 (279), Dave Coon 700, Chris Wentzl 682.

RIVER CITY

Team: The Moonies 2831 (1030).

Individual: Jim Woxland 664, Phil Doering 662 (278), Jordan Podella 651, Drew Larson 650.

COULEE GOLF BOWL

TRI CITY

Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 2809 (1033).

Individual: Scott Phillips 672, Dave Horman 658, Mark Eagy 649, Al Kjos 641 (258).

TGI FRIDAY

Team: Headhunters 2839 (997).

Individual: Tim Jirsa 710, Randy Blumentritt 767, Warren Johnson 673, Skip Karis 659 (279).

