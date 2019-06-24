GOLF
Forest Hills
Senior Men's Golf League
Low gross: Terry Thompson 41, Les Schuettpelz 42, Jay Heldt 44, Ken LaPlante 44, John Roob 44.
Low net: John Roob 30, John Gueltzow 32, Ed Tanke 32, Terry Thompson 32, Ken LaPlante 33, Milt Tyler 34.
Event Winners: Ken LaPlante, Jerry Roob, David Seymour, Lee Sprengelmeyer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.