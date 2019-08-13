BOWLING
PLA-MOR
MONDAYS SR'S RED PIN
Individual: Mark Komarek 606 (220), David Stakston 566, Dennis Butterfield 545, Mike Stellick 534.
TUESDAYS LADIES RED PIN
Individual: Barb Theis 514 (187), Ann Boettcher 494, Cindi VanLoon 470, Alma Gunn 447.
FRIDAYS SR'S RED PIN
Individual: Mike Stellick 684 (246), David Stakston 658, Mark Komarek 611, Myron Gierszeski 601.
YOUTH ZA + PA — BOYS
Team: Burnt Rice 3531 (1234)
Individual: Jacob Mattison 642 (248), Zach Hanson 601, Chris Pintz 576, Kameron Konter 527.
YOUTH ZA + PA — GIRLS
Individual: Mara Geiwitz 685 (245), Anna Callan 623, Maddy Pesch 574, Kayla Callan 484.
