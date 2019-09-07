BOWLING
SOUTH LANES
LADIES GEM
Individual: Pam Gabrielson 428, Herta Ludwig 427, Doris Melcher 390, Mary Poellinger 387.
ALL STAR
Team: Nicholas J's 2785 (960)
Individual: Greg Pizl 757, Randy Strangstalien 757 (279), Andy Mills 734, Andy Lee 721.
COULEE GOLF BOWL
SUNDOWNERS
Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 2815, Hillbilly's (1001)
Individual: Mike Hanson 671, Dave Berger 608 (268), Tim Jirsa 608, Greg Lundstad 599.
TRI CITY
Team: Flipside 3209 (1125)
Individual: Rick Rayburn 654, Dennis Burnukel 590, Scott Phillips 585 (237), Todd Benz 581.
