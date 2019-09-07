{{featured_button_text}}

BOWLING

SOUTH LANES

LADIES GEM

Individual: Pam Gabrielson 428, Herta Ludwig 427, Doris Melcher 390, Mary Poellinger 387.

ALL STAR

Team: Nicholas J's 2785 (960)

Individual: Greg Pizl 757, Randy Strangstalien 757 (279), Andy Mills 734, Andy Lee 721.

COULEE GOLF BOWL

SUNDOWNERS

Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 2815, Hillbilly's (1001)

Individual: Mike Hanson 671, Dave Berger 608 (268), Tim Jirsa 608, Greg Lundstad 599.

TRI CITY

Team: Flipside 3209 (1125)

Individual: Rick Rayburn 654, Dennis Burnukel 590, Scott Phillips 585 (237), Todd Benz 581.

