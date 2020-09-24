local agate

BOWLING
COULEE GOLF BOWL
COULEE BOWLERETTES
Team: Quality Foam 1794 (655).
Individual: Mandy Dawson 494 (181), Cindy Metille 486, Keri Jo Messick 470, Melissa Graff 454.
PLA-MOR
LADIES TWILITE
Team: Dahl Automotive 1948, King Properties (701).
Individual: Lynn Lenz 594, Jenna Forsythe 551 (220), Judy Cobb 546, Melissa Oldenburg 523.
COMMERCIAL
Team: Bluffside Tavern 2830 (1021).
Individual: Al Kjos 690 (279), Rick Hall 669, Bobbie Grub 574 (215), Mel Beeler 520.
CLASSIC
Team: Nicholas J's No. 1 1402 (484).
Individual: Jesse Henderson 745, Andy Mills 724, Jordan Niemeyer 707, Jennifer Peterson 607.
KINGS & QUEENS
Team: A-1 Septic 2096, Neuis Vogue (759).
Individual: Shawn Larson 735 (279), David Abts 703, Linzi Mills 599, Kathy Borgedahl 585.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!