BOWLING
PLA-MOR
MONDAY SR'S RED PIN
Individual: Mike Stellick 659, David Stakston 638 (259), Rick thiele 608, Bud Loomis 582.
YOUTH ZA + PA — BOYS
Team: Quit Flexing 2863, Rabid turkey Legs (990)
Individual: Jacob Mattison 633 (235), Chris Pintz 513.
YOUTH ZA + PA — GIRLS
Individual: Maddy Sweeney 485 (187), Hailey Marsh 408.
11TH FRAME BASEBALL
Team: Mariners 2213 (849)
Individual: Jacob Dunnum 762 (299), Scot Dunnum 728, Julia Garcia 540, Bobbie Grubb 515.
