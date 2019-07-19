{{featured_button_text}}

BOWLING

PLA-MOR

MONDAY SR'S RED PIN

Individual: Mike Stellick 659, David Stakston 638 (259), Rick thiele 608, Bud Loomis 582.

YOUTH ZA + PA — BOYS

Team: Quit Flexing 2863, Rabid turkey Legs (990)

Individual: Jacob Mattison 633 (235), Chris Pintz 513.

YOUTH ZA + PA — GIRLS

Individual: Maddy Sweeney 485 (187), Hailey Marsh 408.

11TH FRAME BASEBALL

Team: Mariners 2213 (849)

Individual: Jacob Dunnum 762 (299), Scot Dunnum 728, Julia Garcia 540, Bobbie Grubb 515.

