local agate

BOWLING
COULEE GOLF BOWL
FRIDAY’S MIXED NUTS
Team: S&S Cycle 2635, 53 Bar (985).
Individual: Kevin Sosalla 666, Jack Kaminski 628 (254), Eric Nelson 557, Ellyn Sosalla 536.
COULEE
Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 3467 (1209).
Individual: Andy Lee 753 (289), Dave Horman 734, Don Luce 706, Mike Linden 698.
COULEE RISING STARS
Team: Covid 300 1833 (681).
Individual: Jacob Mattison 687 (260), Austin Noble 499, Samantha Luce 414, Lauren Kadrmas 315.
ODD BALL
Team: Beer & Sausage 1795, Basically Nuts (673).
Individual: Pat Clements 560, Jerry Fass 520 (231), Kathy Kammel 464, Ken Barilani 454.
COULEE CLASSIC
Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 2668, Jon & Tina’s Team (935).
Individual: Terry McKinney 743, Jim Kesser 723 (279), Kevin Sosalla 703, Mike Linden 654.
ALL STAR LANES
MISSISSIPPI
Team: Mega Parts 1501 (530).
Individual: Kari Ordorff 539 (203), Jamie Greenfield 501, Kathy Boaman 498, Teresa Lomen 480.
BIG RIVER
Team: Belligerents 3017 (1108).
Individual: Steve Langer 847 (300), Drew Larson 752, Chad Feyen 734, Ray Fisher 679.
