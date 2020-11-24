 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
local agate
0 comments
agate

local agate

  • 0

BOWLING

COULEE GOLF BOWL

FRIDAY’S MIXED NUTS

Team: S&S Cycle 2635, 53 Bar (985).

Individual: Kevin Sosalla 666, Jack Kaminski 628 (254), Eric Nelson 557, Ellyn Sosalla 536.

COULEE

Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 3467 (1209).

Individual: Andy Lee 753 (289), Dave Horman 734, Don Luce 706, Mike Linden 698.

COULEE RISING STARS

Team: Covid 300 1833 (681).

Individual: Jacob Mattison 687 (260), Austin Noble 499, Samantha Luce 414, Lauren Kadrmas 315.

ODD BALL

Team: Beer & Sausage 1795, Basically Nuts (673).

Individual: Pat Clements 560, Jerry Fass 520 (231), Kathy Kammel 464, Ken Barilani 454.

COULEE CLASSIC

Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 2668, Jon & Tina’s Team (935).

Individual: Terry McKinney 743, Jim Kesser 723 (279), Kevin Sosalla 703, Mike Linden 654.

ALL STAR LANES

MISSISSIPPI

Team: Mega Parts 1501 (530).

Individual: Kari Ordorff 539 (203), Jamie Greenfield 501, Kathy Boaman 498, Teresa Lomen 480.

BIG RIVER

Team: Belligerents 3017 (1108).

Individual: Steve Langer 847 (300), Drew Larson 752, Chad Feyen 734, Ray Fisher 679.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News