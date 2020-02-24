Local agate

BOWLING
ALL STAR LANES
ROWBOAT
Team: Here 4 Beer 2788 (971).
Individual: Jordan Podella 732, Jason Abraham 731 (276), Nick Payne 701, Terry Priebe 695.
WINGDAMMERS
Team: Donn's Acct. 2826 (1013).
Individual: Gary Olson 690, Jon Ness 693, Ray Risher 679, Brady Polzin 668, Steve Pomplon (290).
KUL LEAGUE
Team: Team Sandbaggers 2100 (707).
Individual: Gary Olson 715 (278), Gene Arentz 709, Dave Berger 702, Greg Zichme 667.
PLA-MOR
MIXED YOUTH
Team: Summor of Fun Boys 1423 (480).
Individual: Michael Meitner 431 (167), Cooper Hilton 382, Sydney Draus 354 (137), Allyson Seielstad 293.
REBELS
Team: Wild Rice 2276 (763).
Individual: Mara Geiwitz 612, Anna Callan 584 (224), Gabriel Kattchee 584 (234), Amos Magnuson 513.
FRIDAY YOUTH
Team: Jacob's Rollers 1969 (683).
Individual: Jacob Mattison 618 (226), Austin Hoffman 562, Anna Hoffman 497, Kaitlin Herman 492 (193).
MERCHANTS
Team: Wagner Painting 2126 (770).
Individual: Dennis Butterfield 733, Kaylene Hanson 719, Graig Kinneberg 717, Raven Haas 644.
FRIDAY'S SENIOR'S RED PIN
Individual: Randy Moe 695 (256), Mike Stellick 565, David Stakston 545, Byron Osterlie 536, Alex Powell (289).
NORDIC LANES
MERCHANTS
Team: Codgers 3527, Dunn's Accounting (1249).
Individual: Derek Christianson 721 (279), George Barnes 659 (256), Dan Stellner 642 (235).
WESTBY AREA MEN
Team: Shorty Painting 3453, A-1 Septic (1328).
Individual: Shawn Larson 711 (290), William Larson 706 (277), Matt Tainter 677 (279).
PINBUSTERS
Team: Serendipity Golf 2103, Rod & Gun (775).
Individual: Crystal Pry 567 (200), Dede Hanson 557 (202), Peggy Dunnum 527 (194).
COULEE GOLF BOWL
COULEE
Team: Silverado 3516 (1231).
Individual: Tony Cox 736 (257), Chris Wurzel 734 (259), Andy Lee 732 (289), Joe Franklin 729 (266).
FRIDAY'S MIXED NUTS
Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 2854 (1009).
Individual: Courtney Nelson 742 (258), Kevin Sosalla 703 (242), Don Luce 670, Jenny Luce 634 (223), Robin Jacobs 606 (222).
COULEE RISING STARS
Team: Mopowa Bobleh 2046 (718).
Individual: Josh Molling 684 (266), Jacob Mattison 520, Maddie Sweeney 448, Samantha Luce 405.
2 SOME 4 SOME
Team: Ballz Deep 2614 (950).
Individual: Troy Weeks 559 (226), Ken Korpal 536, Aimee Zucco 536 (201), Lisa Krause 503.
ODDBALL
Team: Sunday Nite Fever 1844 (641).
Individual: Dave Duckett 553 (213), Ed Malone 528, Kathy Kammel 435, Denise Kachel 415 (148).