Local agate
0 comments
agate

Local agate

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOWLING

ALL STAR LANES

ROWBOAT

Team: Here 4 Beer 2788 (971).

Individual: Jordan Podella 732, Jason Abraham 731 (276), Nick Payne 701, Terry Priebe 695.

WINGDAMMERS

Team: Donn's Acct. 2826 (1013).

Individual: Gary Olson 690, Jon Ness 693, Ray Risher 679, Brady Polzin 668, Steve Pomplon (290).

KUL LEAGUE

Team: Team Sandbaggers 2100 (707).

Individual: Gary Olson 715 (278), Gene Arentz 709, Dave Berger 702, Greg Zichme 667.

ROWBOAT

Team: Here 4 Beer 2788 (971).

Individual: Jordan Podella 732, Jason Abraham 731 (276), Nick Payne 701, Terry Priebe 695.

PLA-MOR

MIXED YOUTH

Team: Summor of Fun Boys 1423 (480).

Individual: Michael Meitner 431 (167), Cooper Hilton 382, Sydney Draus 354 (137), Allyson Seielstad 293.

REBELS

Team: Wild Rice 2276 (763).

Individual: Mara Geiwitz 612, Anna Callan 584 (224), Gabriel Kattchee 584 (234), Amos Magnuson 513.

FRIDAY YOUTH

Team: Jacob's Rollers 1969 (683).

Individual: Jacob Mattison 618 (226), Austin Hoffman 562, Anna Hoffman 497, Kaitlin Herman 492 (193).

MERCHANTS

Team: Wagner Painting 2126 (770).

Individual: Dennis Butterfield 733, Kaylene Hanson 719, Graig Kinneberg 717, Raven Haas 644.

FRIDAY'S SENIOR'S RED PIN

Individual: Randy Moe 695 (256), Mike Stellick 565, David Stakston 545, Byron Osterlie 536, Alex Powell (289).

NORDIC LANES

MERCHANTS

Team: Codgers 3527, Dunn's Accounting (1249).

Individual: Derek Christianson 721 (279), George Barnes 659 (256), Dan Stellner 642 (235).

WESTBY AREA MEN

Team: Shorty Painting 3453, A-1 Septic (1328).

Individual: Shawn Larson 711 (290), William Larson 706 (277), Matt Tainter 677 (279).

PINBUSTERS

Team: Serendipity Golf 2103, Rod & Gun (775).

Individual: Crystal Pry 567 (200), Dede Hanson 557 (202), Peggy Dunnum 527 (194).

COULEE GOLF BOWL

COULEE

Team: Silverado 3516 (1231).

Individual: Tony Cox 736 (257), Chris Wurzel 734 (259), Andy Lee 732 (289), Joe Franklin 729 (266).

FRIDAY'S MIXED NUTS

Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 2854 (1009).

Individual: Courtney Nelson 742 (258), Kevin Sosalla 703 (242), Don Luce 670, Jenny Luce 634 (223), Robin Jacobs 606 (222).

COULEE RISING STARS

Team: Mopowa Bobleh 2046 (718).

Individual: Josh Molling 684 (266), Jacob Mattison 520, Maddie Sweeney 448, Samantha Luce 405.

2 SOME 4 SOME

Team: Ballz Deep 2614 (950).

Individual: Troy Weeks 559 (226), Ken Korpal 536, Aimee Zucco 536 (201), Lisa Krause 503.

ODDBALL

Team: Sunday Nite Fever 1844 (641).

Individual: Dave Duckett 553 (213), Ed Malone 528, Kathy Kammel 435, Denise Kachel 415 (148).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News