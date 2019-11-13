BOWLING
COULEE GOLF BOWL
FRIDAY'S MIXED NUTS
Team: 53 Bar 2744 (941)
Individual: Courtney Nelson 671, Kevin Sosalla 640, Lynn Lenz 627 (226), Ellyn Sosalla 583.
COULEE
Team: FMB Trailer Sales 3384 (1214)
Individual: Kurt Peterson 703 (236), Greg Jameson 683, Tony Cox 682, Mike Linden 677.
COULEE RISING STARS
Team: That's How We Roll 1996 (744)
Individual: Jacob Mattison 727 (266), Chris Pintz 574, Maddie Sweeney 416, Samantha Luce 415.
DIE HARDS
Team: Cheeseheads 1650, 3 Muskateers (588)
Individual: Candy Lund 464 (178), Nancy Holley 403, Sharon Jones 403, Jane Amundson 382.
TENNIS
COULEE REGION TENNIS ASSOCIATION
NOVEMBER 2 RESULTS
Singles: Tom Dwyer def. Todd Theisen 6-1, 6-4; Tia Endrizzi def. Alex Konczakowski 6-2, 7-5.
Doubles: Rich Levinger, Lyell Montgomery def. Joe Kotnour Sr., Joey Kotnour 6-2, 7-6; Raj Ramnarace, Frank Schwarz def. Kyle Backstrand, Jim Brieske 6-1, 6-4; Peter Fleming, Russell Heise def. Kyle Deyo, Greg Schibbelhut 607, 7-5, 10-1 (tb); Kimberly Phillips, shirley Yuan def. Lora Cadwell, Sandy Cleary 6-4, 7-5.
NOVEMBER 3 RESULTS
Singles: Sheldon Lee def. Sam Smith, 6-2, 6-2; Madigan Freng def. Tia Endrizzi 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles: Mike Fahey, Ran Ikeyama def. Tamara Byrne, Britt Lund 6-7, 7-5, 10-7 (tb); Tim Syring, Adam Wing def. Tim Acklin, Dan Bodelson 6-7, 6-3, 6-4; Eric Podurgiel, Chase Podurgiel def. Josh Fortun, Austin Fortun 7-5, 6-1; Jud Beck, Amy Valentine def. Heidi Barreyro, Don Harvey 6-3, 7-6; Odessa Barreyro, Sienna Torgerud def. Sally Ruud, Allie Schlicht 6-0.
NOVEMBER 10 RESULTS
Singles: Pheng Lo def. Adam Wing 6-1, 6-1; Chase Podurgiel def. Maverick Kulmaczewski 7-6, 5-4.
Doubles: Mike Fahey, Sheldon Lee def. Tim Acklin, Britt Lund 6-3, 6-3; Ran Ikeyama, Steve Miller def. Tim Syring, Amy Valentined 7-6, 4-6, 4-3; Tung Ouy, Sam Smith def. Dan Bodelson, Dylan Meyer 6-1; 7-5; Ian Hofland, Max Roswall def. Madigan Freng, Josie LaJeunesse 604, 5-7, 3-2; Sally Ruud, Bette Smith def. Kacey Nomland, Catherine Roraff 602, 603; Jud Beck, Don Harvey def. Kyle Backstrand, Dave Mills 7-5, 6-3; Brenden Elwer, Michael Hinman def. Ryan Crick, Jacob Hinman 603, 2-6, 6-1; Stanton Loh, Madeline Loh def. David Yao, Daniel Yao 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.
