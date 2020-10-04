local agate

 Skip to main content
BOWLING

ALL STAR LANES

WINGDAMMERS

Team: John’s Bay 2396 (817)

Individual: Adam Oyer 800 (300), Steve Langer 752, Steve Pomplun 713, Greg Ziehme 683.

ROWBOAT

Team: All Star Lanes 2672 (947)

Individual: Angela Simpson 733, Steve Langer 715, Bob Twite 701, Stacey Sila 688 (279), Jenna Yanlinn 687.

ALL STARS

Team: All Stars 2752 (945)

Individual: Andy Lee 778 (280), Gene Arentz 761, Josh Ghelfi 699, Andy Mills 695, Jason Abraham (280).

MISSISSIPPI

Team: Pleasoning 1344, Bowling Babes (482)

Individual: Kathy Boarman 471, Kim Ambrose 466, Pam Gabrielson 451, Diane Jolinette 447.

BIG RIVER

Team: Kuehns 2660 (993)

Individual: Chad Feyen 712, Mark Boldt 681, Jason Martin 641, Doug Kuehn 638 (270), Maria Miller 611.

RIVER CITY

Team: Ad-Aids 2494 (877)

Individual: Maria Miller 695 (278), Bob Twite 677, Chuck Moore 664, Erik Woxland 653.

