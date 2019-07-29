BOWLING
PLA-MOR
MONDAY SR'S RED PIN
Individual: Bud Loomis 599, Myron Gierszewski 572, Byron Osterlie 543 (234), Mike Stellick 541
TUESDAY LADIES RED PIN
Individual: Barb Theis 599 (204), Kathy Hill 451, Alma gunn 388, Marie Johnson 377
YOUTH ZA + PA — BOYS
Team: Burnt Rice 3314 (1997)
Individual: Jacob Mattison 677, Zach Hanson 613 (234), Chris Pintz 609, Zander Smith 465
YOUTH ZA + PA — GIRLS
Individual: Maddy Pesch 600 (235), Anna Dragne 551, Anna Callan 530, Kayla Callan 512
11TH FRAME BASEBALL
Team: Pirates 2174 (779)
Individual: Bill Knobloch Jr. 730 (300), Nolan Callan 714,Jennifer Peterson 651 (237), Bobbie Grubb 514
GOLF
FOREST HILLS
SENIOR MEN'S GOLF LEAGUE
Low gross: Jay Heldt 36, Bill Spietz 38, Terry Thompson 39
Low net: Jay Heldt 27, Dan Mihalovic 27, Ivan Fercho 30, Leonard Severson 30, Lee Sprengelmeyer 30
Event winners: Earl Hansen, Kirk Hauser, Jim Paremski, Lee Sprengelmeyer
