BOWLING

PLA-MOR

MONDAY SR'S RED PIN

Individual: Bud Loomis 599, Myron Gierszewski 572, Byron Osterlie 543 (234), Mike Stellick 541

TUESDAY LADIES RED PIN

Individual: Barb Theis 599 (204), Kathy Hill 451, Alma gunn 388, Marie Johnson 377

YOUTH ZA + PA — BOYS

Team: Burnt Rice 3314 (1997)

Individual: Jacob Mattison 677, Zach Hanson 613 (234), Chris Pintz 609, Zander Smith 465

YOUTH ZA + PA — GIRLS

Individual: Maddy Pesch 600 (235), Anna Dragne 551, Anna Callan 530, Kayla Callan 512

11TH FRAME BASEBALL

Team: Pirates 2174 (779)

Individual: Bill Knobloch Jr. 730 (300), Nolan Callan 714,Jennifer Peterson 651 (237), Bobbie Grubb 514

GOLF

FOREST HILLS

SENIOR MEN'S GOLF LEAGUE

Low gross: Jay Heldt 36, Bill Spietz 38, Terry Thompson 39

Low net: Jay Heldt 27, Dan Mihalovic 27, Ivan Fercho 30, Leonard Severson 30, Lee Sprengelmeyer 30

Event winners: Earl Hansen, Kirk Hauser, Jim Paremski, Lee Sprengelmeyer

