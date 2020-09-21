 Skip to main content
local agate
agate

local agate

BOWLING

COULEE GOLF BOWL

TRI CITY

Team: Pearl Street Brewery 2562, Wharf/Brad Sime Carpentry (891).

Individual: Jeff Hoeth 623, Cody Pederson 590, Jon Pierce 583, Rich Shuda 577, Rick Rayburn (266).

COULEE

Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 3406 (1176).

Individual: Don Luce 706 (255), Andy Lee 637, Gordy Buchner 627 (256), Mike Linden 622.

COULEE RISING STARS

Team: Covid 300 1762, AA Batteries (634).

Individual: Jacob Mattison 540, Lucas Martin 535 (202), Samantha Luce 381 (157), Lauren Kadrmas 314.

GOLF

FOREST HILLS GC

FOREST HILLS SENIOR MEN

Monday, Sept. 21

Low gross: Terry Thompson 39, John Knudson 41, Leonard Severson 42

Low net: Frank Aberger 31, Ed Tanke 31, Leonard Severson 32, Milt Tyler 32

