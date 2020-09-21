local agate

BOWLING
COULEE GOLF BOWL
TRI CITY
Team: Pearl Street Brewery 2562, Wharf/Brad Sime Carpentry (891).
Individual: Jeff Hoeth 623, Cody Pederson 590, Jon Pierce 583, Rich Shuda 577, Rick Rayburn (266).
COULEE
Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 3406 (1176).
Individual: Don Luce 706 (255), Andy Lee 637, Gordy Buchner 627 (256), Mike Linden 622.
COULEE RISING STARS
Team: Covid 300 1762, AA Batteries (634).
Individual: Jacob Mattison 540, Lucas Martin 535 (202), Samantha Luce 381 (157), Lauren Kadrmas 314.
GOLF
FOREST HILLS GC
FOREST HILLS SENIOR MEN
Monday, Sept. 21
Low gross: Terry Thompson 39, John Knudson 41, Leonard Severson 42
Low net: Frank Aberger 31, Ed Tanke 31, Leonard Severson 32, Milt Tyler 32
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!