Local bowling
PLA-MOR

MONDAY SOUTH LANES

Team: Recovery Room 3450, La Crosse Seed 1275

Individual: Derek Swygman 711, Chris Wurzel 694, Dennis Bissen 672 (300), Ryan Holliday 672, Jill Callan 224.

BREAKFAST CLUB

Team: Omelets 1377 (486)

Individual: Cindi Vanloon 524, Barb Manninger 490, Barb Theis 482 (189), Cary Christianson 476.

SENIOR MEN

Team: Barrel Inn 2238, Nick's Barber Shop 798

Individual: Mike Stellick 629, Denny Butterfield 619, Bud Loomis 588, Al Stellmaker 584, Gary Osgood 245.

