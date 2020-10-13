Local bowling

BOWLING
PLA-MOR
MONDAY SOUTH LANES
Team: Recovery Room 3450, La Crosse Seed 1275
Individual: Derek Swygman 711, Chris Wurzel 694, Dennis Bissen 672 (300), Ryan Holliday 672, Jill Callan 224.
BREAKFAST CLUB
Team: Omelets 1377 (486)
Individual: Cindi Vanloon 524, Barb Manninger 490, Barb Theis 482 (189), Cary Christianson 476.
SENIOR MEN
Team: Barrel Inn 2238, Nick's Barber Shop 798
Individual: Mike Stellick 629, Denny Butterfield 619, Bud Loomis 588, Al Stellmaker 584, Gary Osgood 245.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!