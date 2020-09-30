Local bowling

BOWLING
PLA-MOR
COMMERCIAL
Team: Band of Brothers 2519 (862)
Individual: Al Kjos 762 (279), Steve Ness 721, Dale Butterfield 709, Kraig Lassig 680.
BREAKFAST CLUB
Team: Omeletts 1326, Lucky Charms 477
Individual: Rita Myers 489 (180), Susan Kenyon 458, Cindi Vanloon 443, Jan Stanienda 433.
SENIOR MEN
Team: Moose 2223 (808)
Individual: Dennis Butterfield 623, Randy Osgood 621 (225), Rich Pierce 551, Richard Jore 536.
LADIES TWILIGHT
Team: Pla-Mor Dickettes 1874 (655)
Individual: Ellyn Sosalla 565 (210), Judy Cobb 552, Emily Casberg 529, Robin Jacobs 515.
CLASSIC
Team: Nicholas J's No. 1 1483 (547)
Individual: Andy Mills 742 (280), Nick Heilman 741, Geoff Schewe 726, Josh Ghelfi 724.
QUEENS & KINGS
Team: A-1 Septic 1879 (704)
Individual: Dennis Butterfield 740 (279), Shawn Larson 718, Dan Soller 671, David Steinberg 640.
COULEE GOLF BOWL
COULEE BOWLERETTES
Team: Quality Foam 1778, First Class Drywall 600.
Individual: Mandy Dawson 541 (195), Pat Clements 475, Dana Reiman 460, Alicia Arenz 434.
