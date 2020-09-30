 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local bowling
0 comments
agate

Local bowling

BOWLING

PLA-MOR

COMMERCIAL

Team: Band of Brothers 2519 (862)

Individual: Al Kjos 762 (279), Steve Ness 721, Dale Butterfield 709, Kraig Lassig 680.

BREAKFAST CLUB

Team: Omeletts 1326, Lucky Charms 477

Individual: Rita Myers 489 (180), Susan Kenyon 458, Cindi Vanloon 443, Jan Stanienda 433.

SENIOR MEN

Team: Moose 2223 (808)

Individual: Dennis Butterfield 623, Randy Osgood 621 (225), Rich Pierce 551, Richard Jore 536.

LADIES TWILIGHT

Team: Pla-Mor Dickettes 1874 (655)

Individual: Ellyn Sosalla 565 (210), Judy Cobb 552, Emily Casberg 529, Robin Jacobs 515.

CLASSIC

Team: Nicholas J's No. 1 1483 (547)

Individual: Andy Mills 742 (280), Nick Heilman 741, Geoff Schewe 726, Josh Ghelfi 724.

QUEENS & KINGS

Team: A-1 Septic 1879 (704)

Individual: Dennis Butterfield 740 (279), Shawn Larson 718, Dan Soller 671, David Steinberg 640.

COULEE GOLF BOWL

COULEE BOWLERETTES

Team: Quality Foam 1778, First Class Drywall 600.

Individual: Mandy Dawson 541 (195), Pat Clements 475, Dana Reiman 460, Alicia Arenz 434.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News