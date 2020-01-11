Local Bowling

BOWLING
ALL STAR
ROWBOAT
Team: Here 4 Beer 2606, Team Fluff 947
Individual: Chris Wurzel 756, Larry Johnston 729, Chad Feyen 717, Jason Abraham 696 (279).
WINGDAMMERS
Team: Fi Fi 3092 (1093)
Individual: Matt Bell 750 (268), Steve Langer 747, Gary Olson 731, Brady Polzin 705.
NORDIC LANES
PINBUSTERS
Team: Mark Anderson Realty 2188 (748)
Individual: Pam Lee 534, Bridget Strangstalien 520, Holly Bambenek 515, Peggy Dunnum 501.
MERCHANTS
Team: Dunn's Accounting 3453 (1208)
Individual: Dan Stellner 693, Shannon Manninger 691, Chris Dregne 673 (248).
NORDIC
Team: Shorty's Painting 3492, East Ridge HOA 1205.
Individual: William Larson 672, Shawn Larson 652, Ryan Larson 643.
PLA-MOR
QUEENS & KINGS
Team: Neuie's Vogue 2646 (889)
Individual: Nolan Callan 686 (259), Chelsie Kraus 676 (250), Adam Kressel 670, Norm Oldenburg 662, Linzi Mills 599, April Wittenberg 587.
TAVERN
Team: Brownsville Pump 3492 (1235)
Individual: Colton Boettcher 744, Todd Boettcher 742, Matt Beitlich 722, Dennis Butterfield 681 (268), Joe Franklin 268.