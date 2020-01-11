Local Bowling
Local Bowling

BOWLING

ALL STAR

ROWBOAT

Team: Here 4 Beer 2606, Team Fluff 947

Individual: Chris Wurzel 756, Larry Johnston 729, Chad Feyen 717, Jason Abraham 696 (279).

WINGDAMMERS

Team: Fi Fi 3092 (1093)

Individual: Matt Bell 750 (268), Steve Langer 747, Gary Olson 731, Brady Polzin 705.

NORDIC LANES

PINBUSTERS

Team: Mark Anderson Realty 2188 (748)

Individual: Pam Lee 534, Bridget Strangstalien 520, Holly Bambenek 515, Peggy Dunnum 501.

MERCHANTS

Team: Dunn's Accounting 3453 (1208)

Individual: Dan Stellner 693, Shannon Manninger 691, Chris Dregne 673 (248).

NORDIC

Team: Shorty's Painting 3492, East Ridge HOA 1205.

Individual: William Larson 672, Shawn Larson 652, Ryan Larson 643.

PLA-MOR

QUEENS & KINGS

Team: Neuie's Vogue 2646 (889)

Individual: Nolan Callan 686 (259), Chelsie Kraus 676 (250), Adam Kressel 670, Norm Oldenburg 662, Linzi Mills 599, April Wittenberg 587.

TAVERN

Team: Brownsville Pump 3492 (1235)

Individual: Colton Boettcher 744, Todd Boettcher 742, Matt Beitlich 722, Dennis Butterfield 681 (268), Joe Franklin 268.

