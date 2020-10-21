 Skip to main content
Local bowling
agate

Local bowling

BOWLING

COULEE GOLF BOWL

COULEE BOWLERETTES

Team: First Class Drywall 1792 (626)

Individual: Mandy Dawson 523, Pat Clements 510 (183), Keri Jo Messick 474, Cindy Metille 460.

PLA-MOR

LADIES TWILITE

Team: Island Girls 2019, Dura Tech Bowl Movements 693

Individual: Carrie Casberg 620, Jenna Forsythe 599 (225), Barb Theis 582, Ellyn Sosalla 576.

COMMERCIAL

Team: Alpine Inn 2415 (858)

Individual: Steve Ness 704, Steve Fellenz 659 (256), Scott Engebretson 647, Mel Beeler 501.

