Local bowling

BOWLING
COULEE GOLF BOWL
COULEE BOWLERETTES
Team: First Class Drywall 1792 (626)
Individual: Mandy Dawson 523, Pat Clements 510 (183), Keri Jo Messick 474, Cindy Metille 460.
PLA-MOR
LADIES TWILITE
Team: Island Girls 2019, Dura Tech Bowl Movements 693
Individual: Carrie Casberg 620, Jenna Forsythe 599 (225), Barb Theis 582, Ellyn Sosalla 576.
COMMERCIAL
Team: Alpine Inn 2415 (858)
Individual: Steve Ness 704, Steve Fellenz 659 (256), Scott Engebretson 647, Mel Beeler 501.
