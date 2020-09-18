 Skip to main content
Local recreation: Bowling score
Local recreation: Bowling score

BOWLING

PLA-MOR

QUEENS AND KINGS

Team: Neuie's Vogue 2011 (747)

Individual: Jason Hollister 729, Mike Polzin 697, Linzi Mills 642 (247), April Wittenberg 608, Shay McReynolds 279.

CLASSIC

Team: Nicholas J's No. 1 1430 (547)

Individual: Gene Arentz 753, Andy Mills 739 (289), Scott Cable 729, Matt Sullivan 722 (279), Dan Manke 709, Jennifer Peterson 630.

TAVERN

Team: Nutbush 2,929 (1,049)

Individual: Jason Hollister 750 (267), Tyler Gordon 620, Colton Boettcher 616, Jim Michalke 615.

