Local recreation: Bowling score

BOWLING
PLA-MOR
QUEENS AND KINGS
Team: Neuie's Vogue 2011 (747)
Individual: Jason Hollister 729, Mike Polzin 697, Linzi Mills 642 (247), April Wittenberg 608, Shay McReynolds 279.
CLASSIC
Team: Nicholas J's No. 1 1430 (547)
Individual: Gene Arentz 753, Andy Mills 739 (289), Scott Cable 729, Matt Sullivan 722 (279), Dan Manke 709, Jennifer Peterson 630.
TAVERN
Team: Nutbush 2,929 (1,049)
Individual: Jason Hollister 750 (267), Tyler Gordon 620, Colton Boettcher 616, Jim Michalke 615.
