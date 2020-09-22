 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local recreation
0 comments
agate

Local recreation

Local

BOWLING

PLA-MOR

MONDAY SOUTH LANES

Team: La Crosse Seed 2851, Recovery Room 1030

Individual: Jeff Nelson 710, Tom Benke 697 (272), Steve Franke 647, Dave Freese 636.

BREAKFAST CLUB

Team: Omelets 1456 (519)

Individual: Rita Myers 544 (214), Barb Theis 495, Barb Manninger 492, Cindi Vanloon 439.

PLA-MOR SENIOR MEN

Team: Festival Foods 2239 (814)

Individual: Mike Stellick 666 (248), Randy Osgood 639, Dennis Butterfield 627, Rich Pierce 584.

COULEE GOLF BOWL

COULEE CLASSIC

Team: Jon & Tina’s Team 2665 (1034)

Individual: Warren Johnson 612, Kevin Sosalla 608, Mark Millis 594, Doug Zumach 585, Derrick Poss 259.

Baseball

MLB

National League

Tuesday’s results

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1, 1st

Washington 8, Philadelphia 7 (8), 2nd

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 11, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2

Arizona 7, Texas 0

L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 2

San Francisco 5, Colorado 2

Wednesday’s games

L.A. Angels at San Diego, (n)

Philadelphia at Washington, (n)

Texas at Arizona, (n)

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, (n)

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, (n)

Miami at Atlanta, (n)

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, (n)

St. Louis at Kansas City, (n)

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

Colorado at San Francisco, (n)

Thursday’s games

Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-3), 12:35 p.m.

Colorado (González 0-2) at San Francisco (Gausman 3-3), 2:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-2) at Washington (Corbin 2-6), 5:05 p.m.

Miami (López 5-4) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-1), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 4-0) at St. Louis (Kim 2-0), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 8:40 p.m.

American League

Tuesday’s results

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 10

N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 8, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4 (10)

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 0

Houston 6, Seattle 1

L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2

Arizona 7, Texas 0

L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 2

Wednesday’s results

L.A. Angels at San Diego, (n)

Chi. White Sox at Cleveland, (n)

Texas at Arizona, (n)

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, (n)

Houston at Seattle, (n)

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, (n)

Baltimore at Boston, (n)

Detroit at Minnesota, (n)

St. Louis at Kansas City, (n)

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

Thursday’s games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-2), 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Toronto (Ryu 4-2), 5:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 1-5) at Boston (Pérez 3-4), 6:30 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-6), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 4-2) at Texas (Lynn 6-2), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 8:40 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News