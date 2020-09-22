Local recreation

Local
BOWLING
PLA-MOR
MONDAY SOUTH LANES
Team: La Crosse Seed 2851, Recovery Room 1030
Individual: Jeff Nelson 710, Tom Benke 697 (272), Steve Franke 647, Dave Freese 636.
BREAKFAST CLUB
Team: Omelets 1456 (519)
Individual: Rita Myers 544 (214), Barb Theis 495, Barb Manninger 492, Cindi Vanloon 439.
PLA-MOR SENIOR MEN
Team: Festival Foods 2239 (814)
Individual: Mike Stellick 666 (248), Randy Osgood 639, Dennis Butterfield 627, Rich Pierce 584.
COULEE GOLF BOWL
COULEE CLASSIC
Team: Jon & Tina’s Team 2665 (1034)
Individual: Warren Johnson 612, Kevin Sosalla 608, Mark Millis 594, Doug Zumach 585, Derrick Poss 259.
Baseball
MLB
National League
Tuesday’s results
Washington 5, Philadelphia 1, 1st
Washington 8, Philadelphia 7 (8), 2nd
Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2
Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Atlanta 11, Miami 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2
St. Louis 5, Kansas City 0
L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2
Arizona 7, Texas 0
L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 2
San Francisco 5, Colorado 2
Wednesday’s games
L.A. Angels at San Diego, (n)
Philadelphia at Washington, (n)
Texas at Arizona, (n)
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, (n)
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, (n)
Miami at Atlanta, (n)
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, (n)
St. Louis at Kansas City, (n)
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Colorado at San Francisco, (n)
Thursday’s games
Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-3), 12:35 p.m.
Colorado (González 0-2) at San Francisco (Gausman 3-3), 2:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-2) at Washington (Corbin 2-6), 5:05 p.m.
Miami (López 5-4) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-1), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 4-0) at St. Louis (Kim 2-0), 7:15 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 8:40 p.m.
American League
Tuesday’s results
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 10
N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 8, Baltimore 3
Minnesota 5, Detroit 4 (10)
St. Louis 5, Kansas City 0
Houston 6, Seattle 1
L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2
Arizona 7, Texas 0
L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 2
Wednesday’s results
L.A. Angels at San Diego, (n)
Chi. White Sox at Cleveland, (n)
Texas at Arizona, (n)
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, (n)
Houston at Seattle, (n)
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, (n)
Baltimore at Boston, (n)
Detroit at Minnesota, (n)
St. Louis at Kansas City, (n)
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Thursday’s games
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-2), 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Toronto (Ryu 4-2), 5:37 p.m.
Baltimore (Cobb 1-5) at Boston (Pérez 3-4), 6:30 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-6), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Javier 4-2) at Texas (Lynn 6-2), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 8:40 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!