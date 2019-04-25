HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL: MVC—Holmen at Sparta, 4:30 p.m. Coulee—Westby at Onalaska Luther, 5 p.m.; West Salem at Viroqua, 5 p.m.; Arcadia at G-E-T, 5 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Cashton at Bangor, 5 p.m. Dairyland—Blair-Taylor at Augusta, 5 p.m. Three Rivers—La Crescent at Southland, 5 p.m.; Caledonia at Wabasha-Kellogg, 5 p.m. Nonconference—Prairie du Chien at Onalaska, 4:30 p.m.; Aquinas vs. De Soto at Copeland Park, 5 p.m.; Reedsburg at Tomah, 5 p.m.; Melrose-Mindoro at Black River Falls, 5 p.m.; Logan at Menomonie, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL: Coulee—Onalaska Luther at West Salem, 5 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Cashton at Bangor, 5 p.m. Dairyland—Blair-Taylor at Augusta, 5 p.m. SWC—River Valley at Prairie du Chien, 5 p.m. Three Rivers—Wabasha-Kellogg vs. Caledonia/Spring Grove at Brownsville, 4:30 p.m. Nonconference—G-E-T at Sparta, 4:30 p.m.; Aquinas vs. De Soto at Stoddard, 5 p.m.; Onalaska at Westby, 5 p.m.; Cashton at Viroqua, 5 p.m.
BOYS GOLF: Coulee—Conference meet at Skyline GC, 4:30 p.m. Three Rivers—Caledonia vs. La Crescent at Valley High GC, 4:30 p.m. Nonconference—Onalaska Invitational at La Crosse CC, 9 a.m.
GIRLS GOLF: Three Rivers—Caledonia vs. La Crescent at Valley High GC, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER: MVC—West Salem at Logan, 5 p.m. Nonconference—Reedsburg at Holmen, 4 p.m.; Central at Mauston, 7 p.m. SWC—Richland Center at Prairie du Chien, 5 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS: Nonconference—Central at Milton, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD: Nonconference—Tomah at Baraboo Invitational, 4 p.m.; G-E-T Invitational, 4:15 p.m.; Prairie du Chien at River Ridge Invitational, 4:15 p.m.; La Crescent Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
SOFTBALL: UW-La Crosse at Uw-Whitewater, 2 p.m.
MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD: UW-La Crosse, Viterbo at Drake University Relays
WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD: UW-La Crosse at Drake University Relays
