MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 95 51 .651 —
Tampa Bay 87 60 .592 8½
Boston 76 70 .521 19
Toronto 57 89 .390 38
Baltimore 47 98 .324 47½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 89 56 .614 —
Cleveland 86 61 .585 4
Chicago 64 81 .441 25
Kansas City 54 92 .370 35½
Detroit 43 100 .301 45
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 95 52 .646 —
Oakland 86 60 .589 8½
Texas 73 74 .497 22
Los Angeles 67 80 .456 28
Seattle 60 86 .411 34½
Wednesday's Games
Toronto 8, Boston 0
Baltimore 7, L.A. Dodgers 3
Washington 6, Minnesota 2
Oakland 5, Houston 3
Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 6
Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3
Texas 10, Tampa Bay 9
Seattle 5, Cincinnati 3
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1st game, late
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, late
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 2nd game, late
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, late
Boston at Toronto, late
Washington at Minnesota, late
Tampa Bay at Texas, late
Oakland at Houston, late
Cincinnati at Seattle, late
Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 10-8) at Toronto (Kay 0-0), 6:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Brooks 4-8) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-10), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-6) at Cleveland (Civale 3-3), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 10-5) at Texas (Burke 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Cole 16-5) at Kansas City (Duffy 6-6), 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 14-6) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-4), 9:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-8) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-9), 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 91 56 .619 —
Washington 80 64 .556 9½
New York 75 70 .517 15
Philadelphia 75 70 .517 15
Miami 51 95 .349 39½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 81 64 .559 —
Milwaukee 78 68 .534 3½
Chicago 77 68 .531 4
Cincinnati 67 79 .459 14½
Pittsburgh 64 82 .438 17½
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 94 53 .639 —
Arizona 75 71 .514 18½
San Francisco 70 76 .479 23½
San Diego 68 77 .469 25
Colorado 62 84 .425 31½
x-clinched division
Wednesday's Games
Baltimore 7, L.A. Dodgers 3
Milwaukee 7, Miami 5
N.Y. Mets 9, Arizona 0
Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 1
Washington 6, Minnesota 2
Colorado 2, St. Louis 1
Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 3
Seattle 5, Cincinnati 3
San Diego 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Thursday's Games
Milwaukee 3, Miami 2
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, late
St. Louis at Colorado, late
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, late
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, late
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, late
Atlanta at Philadelphia, late
Washington at Minnesota, late
Cincinnati at Seattle, late
Friday's Games
Pittsburgh (Brault 4-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-10), 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 11-4) at Washington (Scherzer 10-5), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-5) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-7), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 6-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 11-9), 7:15 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 10-7) at Colorado (Hoffman 1-6), 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 14-6) at Arizona (Leake 11-10), 8:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 5-12) at San Francisco (Beede 4-9), 9:15 p.m.
