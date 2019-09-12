{{featured_button_text}}

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 95 51 .651 —

Tampa Bay 87 60 .592 8½

Boston 76 70 .521 19

Toronto 57 89 .390 38

Baltimore 47 98 .324 47½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 89 56 .614 —

Cleveland 86 61 .585 4

Chicago 64 81 .441 25

Kansas City 54 92 .370 35½

Detroit 43 100 .301 45

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 95 52 .646 —

Oakland 86 60 .589 8½

Texas 73 74 .497 22

Los Angeles 67 80 .456 28

Seattle 60 86 .411 34½

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 8, Boston 0

Baltimore 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Washington 6, Minnesota 2

Oakland 5, Houston 3

Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 6

Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3

Texas 10, Tampa Bay 9

Seattle 5, Cincinnati 3

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1st game, late

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, late

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 2nd game, late

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, late

Boston at Toronto, late

Washington at Minnesota, late

Tampa Bay at Texas, late

Oakland at Houston, late

Cincinnati at Seattle, late

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 10-8) at Toronto (Kay 0-0), 6:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Brooks 4-8) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-10), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-6) at Cleveland (Civale 3-3), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 10-5) at Texas (Burke 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Cole 16-5) at Kansas City (Duffy 6-6), 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 14-6) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-4), 9:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-8) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-9), 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 91 56 .619 —

Washington 80 64 .556 9½

New York 75 70 .517 15

Philadelphia 75 70 .517 15

Miami 51 95 .349 39½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 81 64 .559 —

Milwaukee 78 68 .534 3½

Chicago 77 68 .531 4

Cincinnati 67 79 .459 14½

Pittsburgh 64 82 .438 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Los Angeles 94 53 .639 —

Arizona 75 71 .514 18½

San Francisco 70 76 .479 23½

San Diego 68 77 .469 25

Colorado 62 84 .425 31½

x-clinched division

Wednesday's Games

Baltimore 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Milwaukee 7, Miami 5

N.Y. Mets 9, Arizona 0

Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 1

Washington 6, Minnesota 2

Colorado 2, St. Louis 1

Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 3

Seattle 5, Cincinnati 3

San Diego 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee 3, Miami 2

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, late

St. Louis at Colorado, late

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, late

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, late

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, late

Atlanta at Philadelphia, late

Washington at Minnesota, late

Cincinnati at Seattle, late

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh (Brault 4-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-10), 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 11-4) at Washington (Scherzer 10-5), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-5) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-7), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 6-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 11-9), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 10-7) at Colorado (Hoffman 1-6), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 14-6) at Arizona (Leake 11-10), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 5-12) at San Francisco (Beede 4-9), 9:15 p.m.

