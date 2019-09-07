{{featured_button_text}}

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

EAST DIVISION

W L Pct GB

New York 92 50 .648 —

Tampa Bay 84 59 .587 8½

Boston 76 65 .539 15½

Toronto 55 87 .387 37

Baltimore 46 95 .326 45½

CENTRAL DIVISION

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 87 54 .617 —

Cleveland 82 60 .577 5½

Chicago 62 79 .440 25

Kansas City 52 90 .366 35½

Detroit 42 98 .300 44½

WEST DIVISION

W L Pct GB

Houston 92 50 .648 —

Oakland 82 59 .582 9½

Texas 70 73 .490 22½

Los Angeles 66 76 .465 26

Seattle 58 84 .408 34

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 0

Kansas City 3, Miami 0

Texas 7, Baltimore 6

Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Oakland 7, Detroit 3, 1st game

Houston 7, Seattle 4

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2 (11)

Detroit 5, Oakland 4 (11), 2nd game

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, late

Kansas City at Miami, late

Toronto at Tampa Bay, late

Texas at Baltimore, late

Cleveland at Minnesota, late

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, late

Seattle at Houston, late

Detroit at Oakland, late

Sunday’s Games

Texas (Minor 12-8) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-7), 12:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Montgomery 3-7) at Miami (Alcantara 4-12), 12:10 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 4-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1), 12:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 10-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 4-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-7), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hernández 1-5) at Houston (Cole 15-5), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 3-11) at Oakland (Manaea 0-0), 3:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 10-8) at Boston (Porcello 12-11), 7:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

EAST DIVISION

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 88 54 .620 —

Washington 78 62 .557 9

New York 72 68 .514 15

Philadelphia 72 68 .514 15

Miami 50 90 .357 37

CENTRAL DIVISION

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 79 62 .560 —

Chicago 76 64 .543 2½

Milwaukee 72 68 .514 6½

Cincinnati 66 76 .465 13½

Pittsburgh 62 79 .440 17

WEST DIVISION

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 92 51 .643 —

Arizona 74 67 .525 17

San Francisco 68 73 .482 23

San Diego 64 76 .457 26½

Colorado 60 82 .423 31½

Friday’s Games

Kansas City 3, Miami 0

Pittsburgh 9, St. Louis 4

Atlanta 4, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Arizona 7, Cincinnati 5

Colorado 3, San Diego 2

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Cincinnati, late

Kansas City at Miami, late

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, late

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, late

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, late

Washington at Atlanta, late

Colorado at San Diego, late

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, late

Sunday’s Games

Arizona (Leake 11-10) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 9-8), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Montgomery 3-7) at Miami (Alcantara 4-12), 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 6-7) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-7), 12:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 9-5) at Atlanta (Soroka 11-3), 12:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 9-7) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-5), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 2-6) at San Diego (Lauer 8-8), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-3), 3:10 p.m.

