MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
EAST DIVISION
W L Pct GB
New York 92 50 .648 —
Tampa Bay 84 59 .587 8½
Boston 76 65 .539 15½
Toronto 55 87 .387 37
Baltimore 46 95 .326 45½
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 87 54 .617 —
Cleveland 82 60 .577 5½
Chicago 62 79 .440 25
Kansas City 52 90 .366 35½
Detroit 42 98 .300 44½
WEST DIVISION
W L Pct GB
Houston 92 50 .648 —
Oakland 82 59 .582 9½
Texas 70 73 .490 22½
Los Angeles 66 76 .465 26
Seattle 58 84 .408 34
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 0
Kansas City 3, Miami 0
Texas 7, Baltimore 6
Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 1
L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Oakland 7, Detroit 3, 1st game
Houston 7, Seattle 4
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2 (11)
Detroit 5, Oakland 4 (11), 2nd game
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, late
Kansas City at Miami, late
Toronto at Tampa Bay, late
Texas at Baltimore, late
Cleveland at Minnesota, late
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, late
Seattle at Houston, late
Detroit at Oakland, late
Sunday’s Games
Texas (Minor 12-8) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-7), 12:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Montgomery 3-7) at Miami (Alcantara 4-12), 12:10 p.m.
Toronto (Waguespack 4-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1), 12:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 10-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 4-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-7), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hernández 1-5) at Houston (Cole 15-5), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 3-11) at Oakland (Manaea 0-0), 3:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 10-8) at Boston (Porcello 12-11), 7:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
EAST DIVISION
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 88 54 .620 —
Washington 78 62 .557 9
New York 72 68 .514 15
Philadelphia 72 68 .514 15
Miami 50 90 .357 37
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 79 62 .560 —
Chicago 76 64 .543 2½
Milwaukee 72 68 .514 6½
Cincinnati 66 76 .465 13½
Pittsburgh 62 79 .440 17
WEST DIVISION
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 92 51 .643 —
Arizona 74 67 .525 17
San Francisco 68 73 .482 23
San Diego 64 76 .457 26½
Colorado 60 82 .423 31½
Friday’s Games
Kansas City 3, Miami 0
Pittsburgh 9, St. Louis 4
Atlanta 4, Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4
Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Arizona 7, Cincinnati 5
Colorado 3, San Diego 2
San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at Cincinnati, late
Kansas City at Miami, late
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, late
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, late
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, late
Washington at Atlanta, late
Colorado at San Diego, late
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, late
Sunday’s Games
Arizona (Leake 11-10) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 9-8), 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Montgomery 3-7) at Miami (Alcantara 4-12), 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 6-7) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-7), 12:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 9-5) at Atlanta (Soroka 11-3), 12:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 9-7) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 12:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-5), 1:10 p.m.
Colorado (Lambert 2-6) at San Diego (Lauer 8-8), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-3), 3:10 p.m.
