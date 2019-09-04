MLB
Standings entering play Wednesday
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W;L;Pct;GB
New York;91;49;.650;—
Tampa Bay 82;59;.582;9½
Boston 74;64;.536;16
Toronto 55;85;.393;36
Baltimore;46;93;.331;44½
Central Division
W;L;Pct;GB
Minnesota 86;52;.623;—
Cleveland 80;59;.576 6½
Chicago 61;77;.442;25
Kansas City;50;89;.360;36½
Detroit;40;96;.294;45
West Division
W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;90;50;.643 —
Oakland;79;58;.578;9½
Texas;68;72;.486;22
Los Angeles;65;74;.468;24½
Seattle;58;82;.414;32
___
Tuesday's Games
Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 2, 1st game
Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 0, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 10, Texas 1
Atlanta 7, Toronto 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 5
Milwaukee 4, Houston 2
Minnesota 6, Boston 5
Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 1
Kansas City 6, Detroit 5
Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 5
Thursday's Games
Chicago White Sox (López 8-12) at Cleveland (Plesac 7-5), 12:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 7-10) at Kansas City (Sparkman 3-10), 12:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-5) at Oakland (Bassitt 9-5), 2:37 p.m.
Texas (Allard 3-0) at Baltimore (Means 10-9), 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Pérez 9-6) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 4-9) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 14-11) at Houston (Miley 13-4), 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;86;54;.614;—
Washington;78;59;.569;6½
Philadelphia;72;65;.526;12½
New York;70;68;.507;15
Miami;49;88;.358;35½
Central Division
W;L;Pct;GB
St. Louis;78;60;.565;—
Chicago;75;63;.543;3
Milwaukee;71;67;.514;7
Cincinnati;64;75;.460;14½
Pittsburgh;60;78;.435;18
West Division
W;L;Pct;GB
Los Angeles;91;50;.645 —
Arizona;72;67;.518;18
San Francisco;66;72;.478;23½
San Diego;64;74;.464;25½
Colorado;59;81;.421;31½
___
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 2
St. Louis 1, San Francisco 0
Atlanta 7, Toronto 2
Milwaukee 4, Houston 2
Washington 11, N.Y. Mets 10
Miami 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 1
Arizona 2, San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia (Vargas 6-7) at Cincinnati (Gray 10-6), 11:35 a.m.
San Francisco (Webb 1-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 14-6), 12:15 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 3-5) at Pittsburgh (Agrazal 4-3), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 12-8) at Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 16-5) at Atlanta (Fried 15-4), 6:20 p.m.
