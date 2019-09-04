{{featured_button_text}}

MLB

Standings entering play Wednesday

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W;L;Pct;GB

New York;91;49;.650;—

Tampa Bay 82;59;.582;9½

Boston 74;64;.536;16

Toronto 55;85;.393;36

Baltimore;46;93;.331;44½

Central Division

W;L;Pct;GB

Minnesota 86;52;.623;—

Cleveland 80;59;.576 6½

Chicago 61;77;.442;25

Kansas City;50;89;.360;36½

Detroit;40;96;.294;45

West Division

W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;90;50;.643 —

Oakland;79;58;.578;9½

Texas;68;72;.486;22

Los Angeles;65;74;.468;24½

Seattle;58;82;.414;32

___

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 2, 1st game

Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 0, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 10, Texas 1

Atlanta 7, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 5

Milwaukee 4, Houston 2

Minnesota 6, Boston 5

Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 1

Kansas City 6, Detroit 5

Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 5

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox (López 8-12) at Cleveland (Plesac 7-5), 12:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 7-10) at Kansas City (Sparkman 3-10), 12:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-5) at Oakland (Bassitt 9-5), 2:37 p.m.

Texas (Allard 3-0) at Baltimore (Means 10-9), 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Pérez 9-6) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 4-9) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 14-11) at Houston (Miley 13-4), 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;86;54;.614;—

Washington;78;59;.569;6½

Philadelphia;72;65;.526;12½

New York;70;68;.507;15

Miami;49;88;.358;35½

Central Division

W;L;Pct;GB

St. Louis;78;60;.565;—

Chicago;75;63;.543;3

Milwaukee;71;67;.514;7

Cincinnati;64;75;.460;14½

Pittsburgh;60;78;.435;18

West Division

W;L;Pct;GB

Los Angeles;91;50;.645 —

Arizona;72;67;.518;18

San Francisco;66;72;.478;23½

San Diego;64;74;.464;25½

Colorado;59;81;.421;31½

___

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 2

St. Louis 1, San Francisco 0

Atlanta 7, Toronto 2

Milwaukee 4, Houston 2

Washington 11, N.Y. Mets 10

Miami 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 1

Arizona 2, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3

Thursday's Games 

Philadelphia (Vargas 6-7) at Cincinnati (Gray 10-6), 11:35 a.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 14-6), 12:15 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 3-5) at Pittsburgh (Agrazal 4-3), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 12-8) at Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 16-5) at Atlanta (Fried 15-4), 6:20 p.m.

 

