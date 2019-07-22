{{featured_button_text}}

NASCAR

MONSTER ENERGY CUP

Through July 21

Points Leaders

1. Joey Logano, 783; 2. Kyle Busch, 780; 3. Kevin Harvick, 691; 4. Denny Hamlin, 669; 5. Brad Keselowski, 663; 6. Martin Truex Jr., 654; 7. Kurt Busch, 638; 8. Chase Elliott, 615; 9. Aric Almirola, 586; 10. Alex Bowman, 577.

11. Ryan Blaney, 572; 12. William Byron, 549; 13. Kyle Larson, 519; 14. Erik Jones, 516; 15. Ryan Newman, 509; 16. Clint Bowyer, 505; 17. Jimmie Johnson, 488; 18. Daniel Suarez, 488; 19. Paul Menard, 445; 20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 428.

XFINITY

Through July 20

1. Tyler Reddick, 812; 2. Christopher Bell, 756; 3. Cole Custer, 736; 4. Justin Allgaier, 666; 5. Austin Cindric, 649; 6. Noah Gragson, 596; 7. Chase Briscoe, 568; 8. Michael Annett, 567; 9. Justin Haley, 555; 10. John Hunter Nemechek, 531.

11. Ryan Sieg, 499; 12. Brandon Jones, 498; 13. Gray Gaulding, 385; 14. Brandon Brown, 351; 15. Jeremy Clements, 345; 16. Garrett Smithley, 275; 17. Josh Williams, 272; 18. Ray Black Jr., 271; 19. Stephen Leicht, 247; 20. B.J. McLeod, 233.

GANDER OUTDOORS TRUCKS

Through July 11

1. Grant Enfinger, 542; 2. Stewart Friesen, 508; 3. Brett Moffitt, 501; 4. Matt Crafton, 492; 5. Harrison Burton, 448; 6. Ben Rhodes, 444; 7. Austin Hill, 412; 8. Todd Gilliland, 392; 9. Sheldon Creed, 387; 10. Johnny Sauter, 373.

11. Tyler Dippel, 274; 12. Tyler Ankrum, 258; 13. Brennan Poole, 230; 14. Spencer Boyd, 225; 15. Jordan Anderson, 222; 16. Austin Wayne Self, 219; 17. Gus Dean, 203; 18. Ross Chastain, 168; 19. Natalie Decker, 158; 20. Anthony Alfredo, 155.

