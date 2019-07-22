NASCAR
MONSTER ENERGY CUP
Through July 21
Points Leaders
1. Joey Logano, 783; 2. Kyle Busch, 780; 3. Kevin Harvick, 691; 4. Denny Hamlin, 669; 5. Brad Keselowski, 663; 6. Martin Truex Jr., 654; 7. Kurt Busch, 638; 8. Chase Elliott, 615; 9. Aric Almirola, 586; 10. Alex Bowman, 577.
11. Ryan Blaney, 572; 12. William Byron, 549; 13. Kyle Larson, 519; 14. Erik Jones, 516; 15. Ryan Newman, 509; 16. Clint Bowyer, 505; 17. Jimmie Johnson, 488; 18. Daniel Suarez, 488; 19. Paul Menard, 445; 20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 428.
XFINITY
Through July 20
1. Tyler Reddick, 812; 2. Christopher Bell, 756; 3. Cole Custer, 736; 4. Justin Allgaier, 666; 5. Austin Cindric, 649; 6. Noah Gragson, 596; 7. Chase Briscoe, 568; 8. Michael Annett, 567; 9. Justin Haley, 555; 10. John Hunter Nemechek, 531.
11. Ryan Sieg, 499; 12. Brandon Jones, 498; 13. Gray Gaulding, 385; 14. Brandon Brown, 351; 15. Jeremy Clements, 345; 16. Garrett Smithley, 275; 17. Josh Williams, 272; 18. Ray Black Jr., 271; 19. Stephen Leicht, 247; 20. B.J. McLeod, 233.
GANDER OUTDOORS TRUCKS
Through July 11
1. Grant Enfinger, 542; 2. Stewart Friesen, 508; 3. Brett Moffitt, 501; 4. Matt Crafton, 492; 5. Harrison Burton, 448; 6. Ben Rhodes, 444; 7. Austin Hill, 412; 8. Todd Gilliland, 392; 9. Sheldon Creed, 387; 10. Johnny Sauter, 373.
11. Tyler Dippel, 274; 12. Tyler Ankrum, 258; 13. Brennan Poole, 230; 14. Spencer Boyd, 225; 15. Jordan Anderson, 222; 16. Austin Wayne Self, 219; 17. Gus Dean, 203; 18. Ross Chastain, 168; 19. Natalie Decker, 158; 20. Anthony Alfredo, 155.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.