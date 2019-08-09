{{featured_button_text}}

NASCAR

Michigan Consumers Energy 400 Lineup

Friday's qualifying; race Sunday

At Michigan International Speedway

Brooklyn, Mich.

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 190.471 mph.

2. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 190.089.

3. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 189.703.

4. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 189.509.

5. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 189.439.

6. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 189.384.

7. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 189.299.

8. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 189.255.

9. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 189.095.

10. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 188.892.

11. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 188.462.

12. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 188.388.

13. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 188.373.

14. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 188.093.

15. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 187.911.

16. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 187.877.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

17. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 187.573.

18. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 187.510.

19. (36) Matt Tifft, Ford, 187.310.

20. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 186.882.

21. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 186.601.

22. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 186.553.

23. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 186.056.

24. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 185.615.

25. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 185.309.

26. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 185.266.

27. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 185.080.

28. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 184.985.

29. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 184.044.

30. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 181.846.

31. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 181.237.

32. (27) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 179.982.

33. (52) Austin Theriault, Ford, 179.403.

34. (51) Cody Ware, Ford, 179.395.

35. (77) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 178.576.

36. (53) Spencer Boyd, Ford, 173.590.

37. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 0.000.

38. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 0.000.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.