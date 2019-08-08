TENNIS
COULEE REGION TENNIS ASSOCIATION
WEDNESDAY LTTA LEAGUE
Results Aug. 7
L TEAM 40, O SNAP! 28
Singles: Scott Melver def Devin Voss 5-7, 6-2, 7-4; Doubles: Mike Thesing, Therese Waltz (sub) def Dave Bonifas, Karen Bonifas 6-2, 6-4; Matt Diehl (sub), Matt Fries (sub) def Eric Podurgiel, Joel Reinhart 3-6, 7-5, 8-6; Mike Klug, James Baumgaertner def Laura Podurgiel, Crystal Layland 6-4, 6-2.
RALLY MONKEYS 36, GLORY DAYS 30
Singles: Amy Valentine def Richard Roiz 6-4, 6-1; Doubles: Sam Smith, Greg Jameson def Mike O’Neill, Tim Acklin 6-2, 6-4; Andy Seithamer, Bette Smith def Chris Hofland, Laura O’Neill 7-5, 6-3; Pam Jameson, Kacey Nomland (sub) def Joe Endrizzi, Tracy Endrizzi 5-7, 6-1, 7-4.
BIG GUN 36, HOWIE'S TEAM 13
Singles: Madi Lund def Steve Holman 4-6, 6-2, 7-5; Doubles: Britt Lund, Abigail Moore (sub) def Dylan Meyer (sub), Mike Fahey 6-2, 6-3; Joe Heer (sub), Paul Holman def Chris Kahlow, Kim Savor 6-2, 6-1; Mike Leonard, Sean O’Flaherty (sub) def Lora Cadwell (sub), Gretchen Coleman 6-2, 6-4.
DO NOT RESUSCITATE 38, HIT SQUAD 32
Singles: Rob Clark def Matt Fries 6-2, 3-6, 7-4; Doubles: Dave McCarthy, Therese Waltz def Paul Leithold (sub), Dan Olson 7-6, 3-6, 7-5; Matt Diehl, Peter Waltz def Kyle Backstrand, Sally Ruud (sub) 6-1, 6-1; Brian Richardson, David Yao def Kirk Arneson (sub), Tammy Clark 1-6, 6-3, 10-8.
NET-WITS 38, SERVE ACES 28
Singles: Luke McCoy def Raj Ramnarace 6-3, 5-7, 7-3; Doubles: Tung Ouy, Avery Schams (sub) def Mark Harris, Mark Hoff 6-2, 7-5; Jim Brieske, Jim Lean def Nicole Hoff, Laura Reutlinger 7-5, 6-2; Robert Uehling, Indy Spindler def Sharon Harter, Frank Schwarz (sub) 6-4, 6-4.
BACKHAND BANDITS 34, BASELINERS 32
Singles: Bala Edara def Dick Deml 7-5, 6-2; Doubles: John Hildebrandt, Dan Bodelson def Pheng Lo, Mike Fahey 6-4, 6-1; Hempri Ditz, Kumar Kommireddi (sub) def Al Graewin, Mark Schlafer 6-1, 6-2; Terri Kaiser, Jill Graewin def Jennifer Carr, Karie Johnson 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.
FINAL STANDINGS
1, Do Not Resuscitate, Team Captain Dave McCarthy, 468; 2, Rally Monkeys, Team Captain Bette Smith; and Hit Squad, Team Captain Sheldon Lee, 450; 4, Net-Wits, Team Captain Jim Brieske, 428; 5, Backhand Bandits, Team Captain MIke Fahey, 426; 6, Big Gun, Team Captain Chris Kahlow, 412; 7, Glory Days, Team Captain Mike O’Neill, 406; 8, Baseliners, Team Captain Al Graewin, 402; 9, Serve Aces, Team Captain Mark Hoff, 399; 10, Howie’s Team 13, Team Captain Brian Day, 398; 11, O Snap!, Team Captain Karen Bonifas, 384; 12, L Team, Team Captain Mark Gilles, 378.
BOWLING
PLA-MOR
MONDAY SENIORS RED PIN
Individual: Rick Thiele 589 (229), Bud Loomis 552, Rich Pierce 551, David Stakston 551.
TUESDAY LADIES RED PIN
Individual: Mark Komarek 680 (245), Mike Stellick 578, David Stakston 565, Bud Loomis 552.
YOUTH ZA & PA (BOYS)
Team: Quit Flexing 3179 (1,185)
Individual: Zach Hanson 609, Jacob Mattison 605, Chris Pintz 595, Chase Haakenson 567 (278)
YOUTH ZA & PA (GIRLS)
Individual: Maddy Pesch 513, Anna Dregne 506 (192), Madeline Sweeney 453, Danielle Bahls 445.
11TH FRAME BASEBALL
Team: Braves 2133 (762)
Individual: Nolan Callan 745 (272), Jacob Dunnum 740, Jennifer Peterson 574 (237), Tyler Stark 529.
GOLF
WALSH GOLF CENTER
TUESDAY LADIES 9-HOLE
Low score: Dianne Hauser 36; Special event (low putts): Mary Meyer 11.
