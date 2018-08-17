RECREATIONAL TENNIS
Coulee Region Tennis Association
LTTA League
Wednesday's playoff results
Tuesday Racquet Scientists 36, Wednesday Net-Wits 34
Singles: *John Zhou def. Raj Ramnarace 7-6, 6-4.
Doubles: Tung Ouy, Rich Puent def. *Pheng Lo, *Randy Moseng 2-6, 6-4, 11-9 (tb);
*Teja Krishna Jampala, *Lakshmi Vaimpalli def. Jim Brieske, Jim Lean 0-6, 6-1, 16-14 (tb); Hempri Ditz, Kyle Sensiba def. *Rajesh Bolgunda, *Dennis Ford (sub for *Wei Gong) 4-6, 6-2, 10-5 (tb.)
*Racquet Scientists players.
Season results: Tuesday Team Racquet Scientists, Team Captain John Zhou (2018 Grand Champions)
GOLF
FOX HOLLOW GOLF COURSE
TUESDAY LADIES LEAGUE
9 HOLE
Low score: Mary Jo Peterson 46; Event winners: Laurie Kelley, Della Leahy, Jeanne Luce, Dianne Hauser (2), Carolyn Karl, Mary Jo Peterson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.