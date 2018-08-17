RECREATIONAL TENNIS

Coulee Region Tennis Association

LTTA League

Wednesday's playoff results

Tuesday Racquet Scientists 36, Wednesday Net-Wits 34

Singles: *John Zhou def. Raj Ramnarace 7-6, 6-4.

Doubles: Tung Ouy, Rich Puent def. *Pheng Lo, *Randy Moseng 2-6, 6-4, 11-9 (tb);

*Teja Krishna Jampala, *Lakshmi Vaimpalli def. Jim Brieske, Jim Lean 0-6, 6-1, 16-14 (tb); Hempri Ditz, Kyle Sensiba def. *Rajesh Bolgunda, *Dennis Ford (sub for *Wei Gong) 4-6, 6-2, 10-5 (tb.)

*Racquet Scientists players.

Season results: Tuesday Team Racquet Scientists, Team Captain John Zhou (2018 Grand Champions)

GOLF

FOX HOLLOW GOLF COURSE

TUESDAY LADIES LEAGUE

9 HOLE

Low score: Mary Jo Peterson 46; Event winners: Laurie Kelley, Della Leahy, Jeanne Luce, Dianne Hauser (2), Carolyn Karl, Mary Jo Peterson

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.