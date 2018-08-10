RECREATIONAL TENNIS
Coulee Region Tennis Association
LTTA Wed League
Wednesday's Results
L Team 40, O Snap! 42
Singles: Sally Ruud (sub) def. Mike Klug 6-4, 4-6, 7-2 (tb); James Baumgaertner def. Crystal Layland 6-2, 6-1; Scott Melver def. Devin Voss 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: Dave Bonifas, Karen Bonifas def. Mike Thesing, Tamara Byrne 6-0, 6-4; Eric Podurgiel, Laura Podurgiel (sub) def. Mark Gilles, Roger Ziff 6-3, 6-2.
Rally Monkeys 38, Glory Days 48
Singles: Mary Schams (sub) def. Pam Jameson 7-6, 6-4; Joe Endrizzi def. Richard Roiz 6-3, 6-4; Laura O’Neill def. Dang Yang 6-4, 3-6, 9-7 (tb).
Doubles: Mike O’Neill, Mike Fahey (sub) def. Sam Smith, Therese Waltz (sub) 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 (tb);
Andy Seithamer, Bette Smith def. Chris Hofland, Amy Valentine 6-4, 2-6, 8-6 (tb.)
Big Gun 38, Howie’s Team 13 44
Singles: Mike Leonard def. Mary Callen (sub) 6-2, 7-5; Craig Erickson def. Gretchen Coleman 6-1, 2-6, 8-6 (tb); Calvin Krzebietke def. Kim Savor 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: Mike Meyers, Brian Day def. Brian Mansky, Roxie Anderson 6-1, 6-1; Janeen Day, Paul Holman def. Cheryl Ward, Jim Ward 6-2, 6-1.
Hit Squad 38, Do Not Resuscitate 46
Singles: Brian Richardson def. Kyle Backstrand 4-6, 7-5, 7-4 (tb); David Yao def. Christine Lee 6-3, 4-6, 7-4 (tb); Kumar Kommireddi (sub) def. John Warrick 6-3, 7-5.
Doubles: Dave McCarthy, Therese Waltz def. Sheldon Lee, Mike Mellom 6-1, 7-5; Chris Kahlow (sub), Shirley Yuan (sub) def. Martha Ping (sub), Peter Waltz 6-3, 6-0.
Net-Wits 48, Serve Aces 34
Singles: Hemri Ditz def. Sharon Harter 6-3, 6-0; Kyle Sensiba def. Betsy Fowler 6-1, 6-4; Raj Ramnarace def. Luke McCoy 7-6, 6-1.
Doubles: Mark Harris, Mark Hoff def. Tung Ouy, Rich Puent 6-4, 3-6, 7-2 (tb); Jim Brieske, Jim Lean def. Nicole Hoff, Jennie Rasmussen 6-2, 6-2.
Baseliners 34, Backhand Bandits 46
Singles: Jennifer Carr def. Jill Graewin 6-2, 6-3; Karie Johnson def. Heidi Beddoes (sub) 6-0, 6-0; Bala Edara def. Isaiah Graewin (sub) 6-2, 7-5.
Doubles: Pheng Lo, Mike Fahey def. Dan Petersen, Al Graewin 6-1, 6-2; Dick Deml, Rich Levinger (sub) def. Jim Henley, Raymond Pethineedi 6-0, 6-1.
Final standings: 1, Net-Wits; 2, Glory Days; 3, Howie’s Team 13; 4, Serve Aces; 5, Rally Monkeys; 6, Do Not Resuscitate; 7, Backhand Bandits; 8, O Snap!; 9, Big Gun; 10, Hit Squad; 11, Baseliners; 12, L Team.
GOLF
WALSH'S GOLF CENTER
TUESDAY LADIES LEAGUE
Event winners, low score: Pat Heffernan 40; Event winner: Mary Meyer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.