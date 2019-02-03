BIG TEN
;Conf. W-L;Ovr. W-L
Michigan;9-2;20-2
Michigan St.;9-2;18-4
Purdue;8-2;18-4
Wisconsin 8-3;16-6
Maryland;8-4;17-6
Minnesota;6-4;16-5
Iowa;6-5;17-5
Ohio State;4-6;14-7
Indiana;4-7;13-9
Rutgers;4-7;11-10
Northwestern;3-7;12-9
Nebraska;3-8;13-9
Illinois;3-8;7-15
Penn State;0-10;7-14
Saturday's Games
Indiana 79, Michigan State 75
Ohio State 76, Rutgers 62
Illinois 71, Nebraska 64
Sunday's Game
Minnesota at Purdue, 11 a.m.
Monday's Game
Penn State at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
