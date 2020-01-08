x-bowling
BOWLING

COULEE GOLF BOWL

UNWINDERS

Team: Keil Drywall 1686, Noffke (594)

Individual: Jill Veitz 490 (183), Lindsey Treanor 426, Roseann Brown 417, Deb Stowers 414.

COULEE CLASSIC

Team: Jon and Tina's Team 2878 (1043)

Individual: Joe Jensen 726, Jim Kessler 683 (270), Mike Lindeke 667, Keegan Drugan 653.

HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS

Team: The Coulee Gals 2297 (812)

Individual: Kady Antony 587 (215), Mary Linden 543, Diane Shuda 508, Kathy Snyder 491.

COULEE BOWLERETTES

Team: Quality Foam 1896 (677)

Individual: Mandy Dawson 538, Olivia Beeskau 529, Pat Clements 477 (211), Tracy Smith 462.

SOUTH LANES

THIRD SHIFTERS

Individual: Randy Bluementritt 773, Mike Stellick 623, Fritz Black 570, Barb Manninger 558.

MEN'S VALLEY

Team: Barrel Inn 2670

Individual: Kurt Peterson 712, Steve Brown 660, Avery Denstad 631, Scott Engelbretson 622.

LADIES SOUTH LANES

Team: Rilo Construction 1544 (558)

Individual: Kris King 583, Kelli Holliday 572, Nikki Johnson 534, Mary Peterson 535.

PLA-MOR

LADIES TWILITE

Team: Rockys Supper Club 2145 (766)

Individual: Ellyn Sosalla 602, Emily Casberg 601, Tina Peek 579 (229), Lori Mikshowsky 578.

COMMERCIAL

Team: Pla-Mor 2774, Bills Pumpers 994

Individual: Shay McReynolds 690, Jon Ness 676, Jennifer Peterson 581 (229), Bobbie Grubb 500.

BREAKFAST CLUB

Team: Omelets 1409, Lucky Charms 523

Individual: Barb Theis 539 (211), Cary Christianson 529, Rita Myers 522, Illene Zastrow 455.

SENIOR MEN

Team: Festival Foods 3598 (1261)

Individual: David Stakston 629, Bill Spietz 596, Dennis Butterfield 595, Jerry Williams 572, Bill Patschull (225).

