BOWLING
COULEE GOLF BOWL
UNWINDERS
Team: Keil Drywall 1686, Noffke (594)
Individual: Jill Veitz 490 (183), Lindsey Treanor 426, Roseann Brown 417, Deb Stowers 414.
COULEE CLASSIC
Team: Jon and Tina's Team 2878 (1043)
Individual: Joe Jensen 726, Jim Kessler 683 (270), Mike Lindeke 667, Keegan Drugan 653.
HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS
Team: The Coulee Gals 2297 (812)
Individual: Kady Antony 587 (215), Mary Linden 543, Diane Shuda 508, Kathy Snyder 491.
COULEE BOWLERETTES
Team: Quality Foam 1896 (677)
Individual: Mandy Dawson 538, Olivia Beeskau 529, Pat Clements 477 (211), Tracy Smith 462.
SOUTH LANES
THIRD SHIFTERS
Individual: Randy Bluementritt 773, Mike Stellick 623, Fritz Black 570, Barb Manninger 558.
MEN'S VALLEY
Team: Barrel Inn 2670
Individual: Kurt Peterson 712, Steve Brown 660, Avery Denstad 631, Scott Engelbretson 622.
LADIES SOUTH LANES
Team: Rilo Construction 1544 (558)
Individual: Kris King 583, Kelli Holliday 572, Nikki Johnson 534, Mary Peterson 535.
PLA-MOR
LADIES TWILITE
Team: Rockys Supper Club 2145 (766)
Individual: Ellyn Sosalla 602, Emily Casberg 601, Tina Peek 579 (229), Lori Mikshowsky 578.
COMMERCIAL
Team: Pla-Mor 2774, Bills Pumpers 994
Individual: Shay McReynolds 690, Jon Ness 676, Jennifer Peterson 581 (229), Bobbie Grubb 500.
BREAKFAST CLUB
Team: Omelets 1409, Lucky Charms 523
Individual: Barb Theis 539 (211), Cary Christianson 529, Rita Myers 522, Illene Zastrow 455.
SENIOR MEN
Team: Festival Foods 3598 (1261)
Individual: David Stakston 629, Bill Spietz 596, Dennis Butterfield 595, Jerry Williams 572, Bill Patschull (225).