BOWLING
SOUTH LANES
MERCHANTS
Team: ATI 2786 (991)
Individual: Tyler Kerska 765, Steve Ellison 706, Erik Waxland 705, Drew Larson 676.
LADIES GEM
Team: Jade 1341
Individual: Sharon DeCicco 504, Herta Ludwig 467, Judy Thompson 462, Doris Melcher 456.
SOUTH LANES ALL-STARS
Team: Gary Olson 779, Randy Strangstalien 753, Andy Mills 733, Greg Pizl 721, Gene Arentz 714, Jamie Frausto 708, Todd Kraus 703 (300), Jacob Dunnum 702, Linzi Mills 624.
NORDIC LANES
PINBUSTERS
Team: Serendipity Golf 2145 (777)
Individual: Julie Leis 563 (213), Sheila Justin 518, Dede Hanson 511.
MERCHANTS
Team: Team Cheese 3536, Nordic 1225.
Individual: Randy Strangstalien 750, Joe Erlandson 725, Richard Anderson 692 (276).
WESTBY AREA MEN
Team: Timberland Trophy 3552 (1244)
Individual: William Larson 734 (259), Derek Christianson 712, Keith Dwyer 677, Anders Unseth 277.
PLA-MOR
AFTER FIVE
Team: Bowling Girls 1758 (623)
Individual: Jo Ann Neve 469 (207), Gretchen Reinsvold 457, Chris Severson 454, Julie Kriewald 443, Karen Jansky 443.
TAVERN
Team: Irritable Bowl Syndrome 3231 (1128)
Individual: Todd Boettcher 683 (267), Jon Ness 664, Mike Wagner 632, Nick Myhre 629.
SENIORS RED PIN
Individual: David Stakston 634 (237), Rick Thiele 606, Joe Petrick 581, Mike Stellick 560.
ALL STAR
ROWBOAT
Team: Here 4 Beer 2751, Motiv Mafia 1021
Individual: Hanna Jirsa 775, Matt Kiser 762 (300), Chris Wurzel 740, Greg Ziehme 729.
WINGDAMMERS
Team: Unbowlievable 2881 (1002)
Individual: Angela Simpson 695, Tim Mickschl 682, Steve Langer 668 (254), Jason Abraham 649.
