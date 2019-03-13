BOWLING
PLA-MOR
LADIES TWILITE
Team: DuraTech 2207 (751)
Individual: Emily Casberg 622, Robin Jacobs 571, Melissa Oldenburg 570 (224), Vicky Meyer 552.
COMMERCIAL
Team: A-1 Fire Protection 2754, Bluffside Beasts 975.
Individual: Jon Ness 722 (259), Chris Larson 715, Diane Johnson 560, Jennifer Peterson 514 (205).
SUNDAY FUN DAY
Team: T&A 2215 (781)
Individual: Byron Osterlie 577, Jason Weber 570 (213), Karen Fortin 475, Kim Kirschbaum 452 (171).
BREAKFAST CLUB
Team: Hash Browns 1394 (494)
Individual: Cary Christianson 571 (214), Susan Kenyon 452, Barb Theis 447, Cindi Vanloon 442.
SENIOR MEN
Team: Nick’s Barber Shop 3556 (1248)
Individual: Richard Jore 606 (234), Dennis Butterfield 584, Joe Petrick 583, David Stakston 581.
SOUTH LANES
MEN’S SOUTH LANES
Team: South Lanes 3540 (1302)
Individual: Ryan Holliday 740, Jason Martin 719, Doug Kuehn 705, Jim Smith 694.
THIRD-SHIFTERS
Team: Fill Ins 1374
Individual: Randy Blumentritt 727, Jack Kaminski 647, Barb Manninger 544, Mike Stellick 513.
LADIES SOUTH LANES
Team: D&K Carpet 1432 (489)
Individual: Kelli Holliday 586, Angela Schams 504, Shari Holliday 501, Jane Reinl 468.
COULEE GOLF BOWL
UNWINDERS
Team: Coulee Gutter Gals 1700 (597)
Individual: Karen Sampson 486 (193), Jill Veitz 471, Ruth Keil 419, Tabetha Little 416.
COULEE CLASSIC
Team: Kwik Trip 2875 (1014)
Individual: Joe Jensen 711 (265), Doug Zumach 704 (275), Terry McKinney 701 (244), Jerry Glentz 670.
HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS
Team: Sew and Sew Sisters 2238 (798)
Individual: Pam Kowal 525, Diane Shuda 514, Amy Bettis 511 (226), Angie Horge 510.
COULEE BOWLERETTES
Team: Silly Sally 1744, First Class Drywall 641
Individual: Courtney Nelson 566 (208), Jean Waraxa 516, Pat Clements 493, Keri Jo Messick 444.
