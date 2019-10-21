LOCAL
Bowling
COULEE GOLF BOWL
FRIDAY’S MIXED NUTS
Team: Holmen Meat Locker 2771 (982)
Individual: Kevin Sosalla 677, Don Luce 641, Josh Ghelfi 587, Tony Mueller 559, Jack Kaminski (269).
COULEE
Team: Designing Jewelers 3344 (1211)
Individual: Dan Pintz 716 (265), Lucas WAvra 705, Chris Wurzel 688, Greg Jameson 666.
COULEE RISING STARS
Team: That’s How We Roll 1850, Dolphin Team 6 (641)
Individual: Jacob Mattison 586 (254), Austin Noble 586, Samantha Luce 396, Maddie Sweeney 358.
2 SOME 4 SOME
Team: Ballz Deep 2411, Turkey Chasers (886)
Individual: Brad Shea 509 (191), Todd Smith 493, Lisa Krause 439, Angie Wood 427.
ODD BALL
Team: Gutter done 1734, Flintstones (620)
Individual: Dan Kammel 550 (212), Tammy Dutton 456, Lauri Ford 437.
DIEHARDS
Team: Silver Streaks 1593 (564)
Individual: Candy Lund 441 (163), Mary Dale 417, Jean Rand 395, Sharon Jones 385.
ALL-STAR LANES
WINGDAMMERS
Team: FiFi 2792 (991)
Individual: Tim Mickschl 722, Gary Olson 700, Steve Langer 700, Steve Poplon 652.
BANGOR LANES
CLASSIC
Team: Ray’s Barber Shop 2573 (883)
Individual: Tom Langrehr 620, Stan Dwyer 598, Dave Christensen 584, Ken Thielker 582.
AMERICAN
Team: Brenengen Auto 2593 (918)
Individual: Stan Dwyer 617, Randy Weibel 611, Ryan Tenner 611, Bryant LeJeune 583.
NATIONAL
Team: Augies Bar 2739, Americinn (951)
Individual: Randy Tenner 650, Jaymeson Freit 639, Ryan Tenner 635, Butch Schams 626.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT LADIES
Team: The Vault 2465, Woodwerks (862)
Individual: Kathy Solberg 592, Staci Tenner 536, Brenda Freit 520, Dee Langrehr 505.
MERRY MIXERS
Individual: Paul Wittmershaus 615, Ryan Tenner 582, Jeri Wittmershaus 579, Staci Tenner 538.
Prep Football
Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.
Large Division (enrollment 900+)
School Firsts Record Points LW
1. Muskego (7) 9-0 78 1
2. Kimberly - 9-0 68 2
3. Bay Port (1) 9-0 67 3
4. DeForest - 9-0 49 8
(tie) Madison Memorial - 9-0 49 5
6. Fond du Lac - 8-1 38 6
7. Hartford - 9-0 27 9
8. West De Pere - 9-0 23 10
9. Waunakee - 8-1 14 4
10. Franklin - 8-1 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Onalaska 6. Waterford 3. Menomonie 3. Milton 2. Hortonville 2. Menasha 1.
Medium Division (301-899)
School Firsts Record Points LW
1. Stratford (8) 9-0 80 1
2. Freedom - 9-0 66 3
3. Amherst - 8-0 62 2
4. Racine St. Catherine’s - 8-1 53 4
5. New Berlin Eisenhower - 8-1 42 5
6. Lake Mills - 8-1 39 T6
7. Waukesha Catholic Memorial - 7-2 33 T6
8. Kiel - 9-0 17 T10
9. Lake Country Lutheran - 8-1 14 9
10. Maple Northwestern - 9-0 10 T10
Others receiving votes: Medford 8. New Berlin West 4. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 4. Sparta 4. Grafton 3. Plymouth 1.
Small Division (300-under)
School Firsts Record Points LW
1. Racine Lutheran (7) 9-0 79 1
2. Bangor (1) 9-0 67 2
3. Black Hawk-Warren Ill - 9-0 60 3
4. Edgar - 8-1 55 4
5. Eau Claire Regis - 9-0 49 5
6. Mineral Point - 9-0 41 6
7. Hilbert - 9-0 35 7
8. Abbotsford - 9-0 19 T9
9. St. Mary’s Springs - 7-2 13 NR
10. Mondovi - 9-0 12 T9
Others receiving votes: Oshkosh Lourdes 6. Lancaster 4.
FOOTBALL
NFL
All Times CDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
New England 7 0 0 1.000 223 48
Buffalo 5 1 0 .833 121 91
N.Y. Jets 1 5 0 .167 63 156
Miami 0 6 0 .000 63 211
South W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 4 2 0 .667 143 138
Houston 4 3 0 .571 185 164
Jacksonville 3 4 0 .429 144 148
Tennessee 3 4 0 .429 121 112
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 214 156
Cleveland 2 4 0 .333 120 154
Pittsburgh 2 4 0 .333 123 131
Cincinnati 0 7 0 .000 114 186
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 202 150
Oakland 3 3 0 .500 127 165
Denver 2 5 0 .286 112 136
L.A. Chargers 2 5 0 .286 140 141
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 4 3 0 .571 190 124
Philadelphia 3 4 0 .429 171 186
N.Y. Giants 2 5 0 .286 132 187
Washington 1 6 0 .143 90 176
South W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 6 1 0 .857 164 147
Carolina 4 2 0 .667 166 133
Tampa Bay 2 4 0 .333 173 185
Atlanta 1 6 0 .143 145 223
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 6 1 0 .857 184 139
Minnesota 5 2 0 .714 192 123
Chicago 3 3 0 .500 112 105
Detroit 2 3 1 .417 149 160
West W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 6 0 0 1.000 156 64
Seattle 5 2 0 .714 181 176
L.A. Rams 4 3 0 .571 190 164
Arizona 3 3 1 .500 161 192
Thursday’s games
Kansas City 30, Denver 6
Sunday’s games
San Francisco 9, Washington 0
Green Bay 42, Oakland 24
Buffalo 31, Miami 21
Arizona 27, N.Y. Giants 21
L.A. Rams 37, Atlanta 10
Indianapolis 30, Houston 23
Minnesota 42, Detroit 30
Jacksonville 27, Cincinnati 17
Tennessee 23, L.A. Chargers 20
Baltimore 30, Seattle 16
New Orleans 36, Chicago 25
Dallas 37, Philadelphia 10
Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh
Monday’s games
New England 33, N.Y. Jets 0
Thursday, Oct. 24
Washington at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Arizona at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 12 p.m.
Denver at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Carolina at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 3:25 p.m.
Cleveland at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Dallas, Baltimore
Monday, Oct. 28
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
