LOCAL

Bowling

COULEE GOLF BOWL

FRIDAY’S MIXED NUTS

Team: Holmen Meat Locker 2771 (982)

Individual: Kevin Sosalla 677, Don Luce 641, Josh Ghelfi 587, Tony Mueller 559, Jack Kaminski (269).

COULEE

Team: Designing Jewelers 3344 (1211)

Individual: Dan Pintz 716 (265), Lucas WAvra 705, Chris Wurzel 688, Greg Jameson 666.

COULEE RISING STARS

Team: That’s How We Roll 1850, Dolphin Team 6 (641)

Individual: Jacob Mattison 586 (254), Austin Noble 586, Samantha Luce 396, Maddie Sweeney 358.

2 SOME 4 SOME

Team: Ballz Deep 2411, Turkey Chasers (886)

Individual: Brad Shea 509 (191), Todd Smith 493, Lisa Krause 439, Angie Wood 427.

ODD BALL

Team: Gutter done 1734, Flintstones (620)

Individual: Dan Kammel 550 (212), Tammy Dutton 456, Lauri Ford 437.

DIEHARDS

Team: Silver Streaks 1593 (564)

Individual: Candy Lund 441 (163), Mary Dale 417, Jean Rand 395, Sharon Jones 385.

ALL-STAR LANES

WINGDAMMERS

Team: FiFi 2792 (991)

Individual: Tim Mickschl 722, Gary Olson 700, Steve Langer 700, Steve Poplon 652.

BANGOR LANES

CLASSIC

Team: Ray’s Barber Shop 2573 (883)

Individual: Tom Langrehr 620, Stan Dwyer 598, Dave Christensen 584, Ken Thielker 582.

AMERICAN

Team: Brenengen Auto 2593 (918)

Individual: Stan Dwyer 617, Randy Weibel 611, Ryan Tenner 611, Bryant LeJeune 583.

NATIONAL

Team: Augies Bar 2739, Americinn (951)

Individual: Randy Tenner 650, Jaymeson Freit 639, Ryan Tenner 635, Butch Schams 626.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT LADIES

Team: The Vault 2465, Woodwerks (862)

Individual: Kathy Solberg 592, Staci Tenner 536, Brenda Freit 520, Dee Langrehr 505.

MERRY MIXERS

Individual: Paul Wittmershaus 615, Ryan Tenner 582, Jeri Wittmershaus 579, Staci Tenner 538.

Prep Football

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

Large Division (enrollment 900+)

School Firsts Record Points LW

1. Muskego (7) 9-0 78 1

2. Kimberly - 9-0 68 2

3. Bay Port (1) 9-0 67 3

4. DeForest - 9-0 49 8

(tie) Madison Memorial - 9-0 49 5

6. Fond du Lac - 8-1 38 6

7. Hartford - 9-0 27 9

8. West De Pere - 9-0 23 10

9. Waunakee - 8-1 14 4

10. Franklin - 8-1 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Onalaska 6. Waterford 3. Menomonie 3. Milton 2. Hortonville 2. Menasha 1.

Medium Division (301-899)

School Firsts Record Points LW

1. Stratford (8) 9-0 80 1

2. Freedom - 9-0 66 3

3. Amherst - 8-0 62 2

4. Racine St. Catherine’s - 8-1 53 4

5. New Berlin Eisenhower - 8-1 42 5

6. Lake Mills - 8-1 39 T6

7. Waukesha Catholic Memorial - 7-2 33 T6

8. Kiel - 9-0 17 T10

9. Lake Country Lutheran - 8-1 14 9

10. Maple Northwestern - 9-0 10 T10

Others receiving votes: Medford 8. New Berlin West 4. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 4. Sparta 4. Grafton 3. Plymouth 1.

Small Division (300-under)

School Firsts Record Points LW

1. Racine Lutheran (7) 9-0 79 1

2. Bangor (1) 9-0 67 2

3. Black Hawk-Warren Ill - 9-0 60 3

4. Edgar - 8-1 55 4

5. Eau Claire Regis - 9-0 49 5

6. Mineral Point - 9-0 41 6

7. Hilbert - 9-0 35 7

8. Abbotsford - 9-0 19 T9

9. St. Mary’s Springs - 7-2 13 NR

10. Mondovi - 9-0 12 T9

Others receiving votes: Oshkosh Lourdes 6. Lancaster 4.

FOOTBALL

NFL

All Times CDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

New England 7 0 0 1.000 223 48

Buffalo 5 1 0 .833 121 91

N.Y. Jets 1 5 0 .167 63 156

Miami 0 6 0 .000 63 211

South W L T Pct PF PA

Indianapolis 4 2 0 .667 143 138

Houston 4 3 0 .571 185 164

Jacksonville 3 4 0 .429 144 148

Tennessee 3 4 0 .429 121 112

North W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 214 156

Cleveland 2 4 0 .333 120 154

Pittsburgh 2 4 0 .333 123 131

Cincinnati 0 7 0 .000 114 186

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 202 150

Oakland 3 3 0 .500 127 165

Denver 2 5 0 .286 112 136

L.A. Chargers 2 5 0 .286 140 141

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 4 3 0 .571 190 124

Philadelphia 3 4 0 .429 171 186

N.Y. Giants 2 5 0 .286 132 187

Washington 1 6 0 .143 90 176

South W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 6 1 0 .857 164 147

Carolina 4 2 0 .667 166 133

Tampa Bay 2 4 0 .333 173 185

Atlanta 1 6 0 .143 145 223

North W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 6 1 0 .857 184 139

Minnesota 5 2 0 .714 192 123

Chicago 3 3 0 .500 112 105

Detroit 2 3 1 .417 149 160

West W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 6 0 0 1.000 156 64

Seattle 5 2 0 .714 181 176

L.A. Rams 4 3 0 .571 190 164

Arizona 3 3 1 .500 161 192

Thursday’s games

Kansas City 30, Denver 6

Sunday’s games

San Francisco 9, Washington 0

Green Bay 42, Oakland 24

Buffalo 31, Miami 21

Arizona 27, N.Y. Giants 21

L.A. Rams 37, Atlanta 10

Indianapolis 30, Houston 23

Minnesota 42, Detroit 30

Jacksonville 27, Cincinnati 17

Tennessee 23, L.A. Chargers 20

Baltimore 30, Seattle 16

New Orleans 36, Chicago 25

Dallas 37, Philadelphia 10

Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh

Monday’s games

New England 33, N.Y. Jets 0

Thursday, Oct. 24

Washington at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Arizona at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 12 p.m.

Denver at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Carolina at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 3:25 p.m.

Cleveland at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Dallas, Baltimore

Monday, Oct. 28

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

