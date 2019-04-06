BOWLING
PLA-MOR
PLA-MOR MERCHANTS
Team: Nicholas J's 2047 (725)
Individual: Joseph Jensen 711, Dennis Butterfield 667, Raven Haas 598, Bobbie Grubb 481.
LADIES TWILITE
Team: Krazy L 2210 (791)
Individual: Janice Bender 621 (236), Dawn Mysliwiec 594, Jenna Forsythe 583, Kim Subbert 575.
BREAKFAST CLUB
Team: Omelets 1361 (486)
Individual: Barb Thies 562 (214), Cindi VanLoon 512, Cary Christianson 496, Connie Garson 478.
SENIOR MEN
Team: Weiners Pro Shop 3657, Numsen TV 1291
Individual: Dennis Butterfield 685, Randy Osgood 666 (263), Jerry Molzahn 622.
SOCIAL
Team: T&A 2440 (824)
Individual: Jeff Cernak 761, Dick Zierke 758 (268), Tom Heilman 716, Dede Hanson 534, Maryann Williams 530, Melissa Oldenburg 205.
BREAKFAST CLUBS
Team: Lucky Charms 1398 (509)
Individual: Ann Boettcher 529 (203), Cary Christianson 499, Betty Thiele 472.
SENIOR MEN
Team: Festival Foods 3734 (1272)
Individual: Rick Thiele 682 (245), Gary Kaiser 610, Bud Loomis 605, David Stakston 596.
LADIES TWILITE
Team: King Properties 2194 (783)
Individual: Ellyn Sosalla 582, Lynn Lenz 576, Emily Casberg 565 (220), Carrie Casberg (561 (220).
COMMERCIAL
Team: Bills Pumpers 2795 (986)
Individual: Jon Ness 718 (279), Tony Cox 677, Amanda Wiggert 579, Mel Beeler 543 (208).
ALL STAR
MISSISSIPPI
Team: Twisted Spirits 1825, Bowling Babes 655
Individual: Barb Lease 520, Susan Gilbertson 490, Vana Miller 487, Yvonne Spafford 483, Marcia Gurley 198.
BIG RIVER
Team: The Belligerents 2921 (1013)
Individual: Steve Langer 755, Joe Kostuchowski 740, Tiffany Winchester 728 (279), Al Blakley 675.
SOUTH LANES
MEN'S SOUTH LANES
Team: Kuehn's 3542 (1254)
Individual: Chaz Callan 799 (296), Russ Kuehn 736 (299), Drew Larson 726, Doug Kuehn 689.
SOUTH LANES LADIES
Team: Midwest Dental 1473
Individual: Kelli Holliday 575, Melynda Beeler 531, Jane Reil 506, Cindy Schneider 479.
MEN'S VALLEY
Team: Barrel Inn 2738
Individual: Kurt Peterson 757, Todd Randall 722, Dave Topel 626, Steve Ness 624.
MERCHANTS
Team: ATI 2781
Individual: Erik Waxland 738, Drew Larson 699, Clay Nelson 671, Tyler Kerska 670.
LADIES GEM
Team: Rubies 1291
Individual: Herta Ludwig 432, Mary Poellinger 432, Pat Mathison 431, Cindy Schneider 429, Dorothy Ash 429.
MEN'S SOUTH LANES
Team: Recovery Room 3389
Individual: Russ Kuehn 651, Derek Swygman 651, Steve Schuab 648, Dennis Marcou 643.
LADIES SOUTH LANES
Team: Midwest Dental 1494 (553)
Individual: Kris King 517, Diane Schams 513 (208), Kelli Holliday 506, Barb Gile 496.
MEN'S VALLEY
Team: Bubba's Meats 2673 (962)
Individual: Orlin Ihle 709, Dave Topel 683, Kurt Peterson 666, Dennis Westaby 619.
