BOWLING

PLA-MOR

PLA-MOR MERCHANTS

Team: Nicholas J's 2047 (725)

Individual: Joseph Jensen 711, Dennis Butterfield 667, Raven Haas 598, Bobbie Grubb 481.

LADIES TWILITE

Team: Krazy L 2210 (791)

Individual: Janice Bender 621 (236), Dawn Mysliwiec 594, Jenna Forsythe 583, Kim Subbert 575.

BREAKFAST CLUB

Team: Omelets 1361 (486)

Individual: Barb Thies 562 (214), Cindi VanLoon 512, Cary Christianson 496, Connie Garson 478.

SENIOR MEN

Team: Weiners Pro Shop 3657, Numsen TV 1291

Individual: Dennis Butterfield 685, Randy Osgood 666 (263), Jerry Molzahn 622.

SOCIAL

Team: T&A 2440 (824)

Individual: Jeff Cernak 761, Dick Zierke 758 (268), Tom Heilman 716, Dede Hanson 534, Maryann Williams 530, Melissa Oldenburg 205.

BREAKFAST CLUBS

Team: Lucky Charms 1398 (509)

Individual: Ann Boettcher 529 (203), Cary Christianson 499, Betty Thiele 472.

SENIOR MEN

Team: Festival Foods 3734 (1272)

Individual: Rick Thiele 682 (245), Gary Kaiser 610, Bud Loomis 605, David Stakston 596.

LADIES TWILITE

Team: King Properties 2194 (783)

Individual: Ellyn Sosalla 582, Lynn Lenz 576, Emily Casberg 565 (220), Carrie Casberg (561 (220).

COMMERCIAL

Team: Bills Pumpers 2795 (986)

Individual: Jon Ness 718 (279), Tony Cox 677, Amanda Wiggert 579, Mel Beeler 543 (208).

ALL STAR

MISSISSIPPI

Team: Twisted Spirits 1825, Bowling Babes 655

Individual: Barb Lease 520, Susan Gilbertson 490, Vana Miller 487, Yvonne Spafford 483, Marcia Gurley 198.

BIG RIVER

Team: The Belligerents 2921 (1013)

Individual: Steve Langer 755, Joe Kostuchowski 740, Tiffany Winchester 728 (279), Al Blakley 675.

SOUTH LANES

MEN'S SOUTH LANES

Team: Kuehn's 3542 (1254)

Individual: Chaz Callan 799 (296), Russ Kuehn 736 (299), Drew Larson 726, Doug Kuehn 689.

SOUTH LANES LADIES

Team: Midwest Dental 1473

Individual: Kelli Holliday 575, Melynda Beeler 531, Jane Reil 506, Cindy Schneider 479.

MEN'S VALLEY

Team: Barrel Inn 2738

Individual: Kurt Peterson 757, Todd Randall 722, Dave Topel 626, Steve Ness 624.

MERCHANTS

Team: ATI 2781

Individual: Erik Waxland 738, Drew Larson 699, Clay Nelson 671, Tyler Kerska 670.

LADIES GEM

Team: Rubies 1291

Individual: Herta Ludwig 432, Mary Poellinger 432, Pat Mathison 431, Cindy Schneider 429, Dorothy Ash 429.

MEN'S SOUTH LANES

Team: Recovery Room 3389

Individual: Russ Kuehn 651, Derek Swygman 651, Steve Schuab 648, Dennis Marcou 643.

LADIES SOUTH LANES

Team: Midwest Dental 1494 (553)

Individual: Kris King 517, Diane Schams 513 (208), Kelli Holliday 506, Barb Gile 496.

MEN'S VALLEY

Team: Bubba's Meats 2673 (962)

Individual: Orlin Ihle 709, Dave Topel 683, Kurt Peterson 666, Dennis Westaby 619.

Assistant Sports Editor

Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County.

