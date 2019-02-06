BOWLING

COULEE GOLF BOWL

HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS

Team: Perpetual Motion Squad 2178 (757)

Individual: Ellen Sletenland 491, Linda Stockers 478, Amy bettis 476, Mary Linden 469 (184)

COULEE BOWLERETTES

Team: Blue Moon 1702 (621)

Individual: Jean Waxara 566 (203), Betty Sebring 461, Pat Clements 458, Bobbie Marach 433

UNWINDERS

Team: Reays Rollers 1640, Coulee Gutter Gals 587

Individual: Rose Finn 451 (188), Karen Sampson 430, Jill Veitz 409, Ruth Keil 408

COULEE CLASSIC

Team: Medary Drilling 2890 (978)

Individual: Mike Nedland 735 (278), Scott Dunnum 679, Mark Millis 669, Warren Johnson 639

PLA-MOR

LADIES TWILITE

Team: Dahl Auto 2023 (701)

Individual: Jill Callan 664 (266), Dwn Mysliwiec 600, Emily Casberg 599, Jenna Forsythe 545

COMMERCIAL

Individual: Mel Beeler 569 (221), Jennifer Peterson 561, Diane Johnson 526, Lindsey Treanor 490

COMMERCIAL

Team: Band of Brothers 2884 (1009)

Individual: Joe Franklin 733, Jon Ness 695, Randy Berg 693 (280), Dick Zierke 684

BREAKFAST CLUB

Team: Lucky Charms 1494 (521)

Individual: Barb Theie 579 (207), Sue Kenyon 494, Cary Christianson 490, Betty Thiele 459

SENIOR MEN

Team: Nick's Barber Shop 3492, Tee's Auto (1225)

Individual: David Stakston 639, Jerry Williams 609, Bill Lewis 591, Rich Miller 589

SOUTH LANES

MEN'S

Team: South Lanes 3513 (1240)

Individual: Chris Wurzel 729, Jason Martin 713, Ray Fischer 686, Chad Feyen 685

THIRD SHIFTER

Team: Fill Ins 1344

Individual: Randy Bluementritt 696, Jack Kaminski 648, Steve Geiwitz 580, Mike Stellick 571

LADIES

Team: Midwest Dental 1545 (530)

Individual: Kelli Holliday 638, Kris King 516, Mary Peterson 510, Linda Westphal 491

Assistant Sports Editor

Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County.

