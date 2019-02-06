BOWLING
COULEE GOLF BOWL
HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS
Team: Perpetual Motion Squad 2178 (757)
Individual: Ellen Sletenland 491, Linda Stockers 478, Amy bettis 476, Mary Linden 469 (184)
COULEE BOWLERETTES
Team: Blue Moon 1702 (621)
Individual: Jean Waxara 566 (203), Betty Sebring 461, Pat Clements 458, Bobbie Marach 433
UNWINDERS
Team: Reays Rollers 1640, Coulee Gutter Gals 587
Individual: Rose Finn 451 (188), Karen Sampson 430, Jill Veitz 409, Ruth Keil 408
COULEE CLASSIC
Team: Medary Drilling 2890 (978)
Individual: Mike Nedland 735 (278), Scott Dunnum 679, Mark Millis 669, Warren Johnson 639
PLA-MOR
LADIES TWILITE
Team: Dahl Auto 2023 (701)
Individual: Jill Callan 664 (266), Dwn Mysliwiec 600, Emily Casberg 599, Jenna Forsythe 545
COMMERCIAL
Individual: Mel Beeler 569 (221), Jennifer Peterson 561, Diane Johnson 526, Lindsey Treanor 490
COMMERCIAL
Team: Band of Brothers 2884 (1009)
Individual: Joe Franklin 733, Jon Ness 695, Randy Berg 693 (280), Dick Zierke 684
BREAKFAST CLUB
Team: Lucky Charms 1494 (521)
Individual: Barb Theie 579 (207), Sue Kenyon 494, Cary Christianson 490, Betty Thiele 459
SENIOR MEN
Team: Nick's Barber Shop 3492, Tee's Auto (1225)
Individual: David Stakston 639, Jerry Williams 609, Bill Lewis 591, Rich Miller 589
SOUTH LANES
MEN'S
Team: South Lanes 3513 (1240)
Individual: Chris Wurzel 729, Jason Martin 713, Ray Fischer 686, Chad Feyen 685
THIRD SHIFTER
Team: Fill Ins 1344
Individual: Randy Bluementritt 696, Jack Kaminski 648, Steve Geiwitz 580, Mike Stellick 571
LADIES
Team: Midwest Dental 1545 (530)
Individual: Kelli Holliday 638, Kris King 516, Mary Peterson 510, Linda Westphal 491
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.