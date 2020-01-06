x-local agate

BOWLING
PLA-MOR
TAVERN
Team: Brownsville Pump 3382, Nutbush 1170
Individual: Matt Beitlich 674, Ben Wagoner 673 (269), Todd Boettcher 669, Jon Ness 656.
PLA-MOR MERCHANTS
Team: Nicholas J's 2122, Dura Tech 748
Individual: Joseph Jensen 714, Jeff Smelsen 686, Holly Bambenek 576, Bobbie Grubb 560, Alex Powell (266).
SR'S RED PIN
Individual: Al Stellmaker 599 (212), Bud Loomis 540, Mike Stellick 502, Joe Prosek 418.
SR'S RED PIN
Individual: Mike Stellick 524, Bud Loomis 519, Joe Petrik 501 (206), David Stakston 494.
ALL STAR LANES
ROWBOAT
Team: Here 4 Beer 2760 (931)
Individual: Justin Smith 728 (279), Terry Priebe 726 (279), Hanna Jirsa 706 (279), Chad Feyen 698.
MISSISSIPPI
Team: Season Pleasoning 2025 (747)
Individual: Jaime Greenfield 584, Vana Miller 500, Shelly Reed 493 (190), Michelle Cook 477.
BIG RIVER
Team: Belligerents 2875, Schmidtys 968
Individual: Adam Oyer 772 (279), Steve Langer 703, Mike Goyette 692, Joe Kostuchowski 656.
COULEE GOLF BOWL
COULEE
Team: Pearl Street Brewery 3349, Holmen Features 1184
You have free articles remaining.
Individual: Greg Jameson 730 (259), Steve Bessler 663, Andy Lee 621, Josh Hayter (268).
SOUTH LANES
SOUTH LANES ALL-STAR
Team: Nicholas J's 2930, John Bar 1048
Individual: Geoff Schewe 791 (300), Josh Ghelfi 751, Eric Lemon 751, Nick Heilman 741, Andy Mills 714, Chelsie Kravs 701, Linzi Mills 613.
SOUTH LANES
Team: South Lanes 3448
Individual: Chad Feyen 739, Tim Sires 718, Chaz Callan 680, Rob Tooke 654.
MONDAY SOUTH LANES
Team: Recovery Room 3492
Individual: Chad Feyen 749, Jason Martin 717, Ryan Holliday 653, Jeff Greene 646.
LADIES GEM
Team: Rubies 1278
Individual: Herta Ludwig 465, Doris Melchev 452, Arlene Smith 447, Sharon DeCicco 445.
TRANE NUT
Team: Walnuts 2900, Walnuts/Halfnuts 1041
Individual: Sue Moore 666, Dan Pintz 660, Chuck Moore 647, Steve Ness 642.
TENNIS
COULEE REGION TENNIS ASSOCIATION
Results Sat. Jan 4
Singles: Maverik Kulmaczwski def. Vang Thao 6-0, 6-1; Paige Jilek-Peters def. Marcia Camden total 6-4, 1-6, 5-1 (time); Ryan Emerich def. William Coffey 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Greg Jameson, Paul Leithold def. Rich Levinger, Randy Moseng 6-2, 5-7, 6-4; Dan Bodelson, Laura Reutlinger def. Carly Anderson, Brett Meddaugh 6-0, 6-3; Pam Jameson, John Zhou def. Kyle Cross, Sally Ruud 6-1, 6-0; Pam Jameson, Sally Ruud def. Kyle Cross, John Zhou 6-1, 6-3; Garrett Butler, Nathan Koch def. Fiona O’Flaherty, Morgan Thill 6-4, 6-1; Elise Howard, Nathan Janvrin def. Michael Emerich, Rachel Jones 2-6, 6-3, 6-4; Tom Dwyer, Joe Kotnour Sr def. Mark Schlafer, Peter Waltz 7-6, 7-5; Tia Endrizzi, Kayla Holman def. Amelia Topolski, Tessa Gundersen by total games 7-5, 4-4 (time.)
Results Sun. Jan 5
Singles: Chase Podurgiel def. Michael Hinman 6-3, 6-3; Jacob Hinman def. Cal Schmit 6-2, 6-3; Doubles: Brenden Elwer, Sam Smith def. Brad Fowler, Ben Fowler 4-6, 7-6, 11-9 (tb); Britt Lund, Zach Lund def. Josh Fortun, Austin Fortun 6-1, 6-4;
Rich Levinger, Adam Wing def. Sally Ruud, Tim Syring by total games 6-1, 5-2 (time); Rich Levinger, Adam Wing def. Matt Fries, Tim Syring 6-2, 6-4;
Kyle Backstrand, Dave Mills def. Raj Ramnarace, David Yao 5-7, 6-4, 10-6 (tb); Eric Czarnecki, Olivia Czarnecki def. Cadence Thompson, Michelle Yoo 6-4, 6-1;
Carl Newman, Kenton Newman def. Adrienne Loh, Madeline Loh 6-1, 6-2; Britt Lund, Daniel Yao def Alex Uy, Jay Yoo 6-2, 6-3.