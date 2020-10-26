x-local agate

 Skip to main content
BOWLING

COULEE GOLF BOWL

FRIDAY'S MIXED NUTS

Team: S&S Cycle 2763, Holmen Meat Market (944)

Individual: Done Luce 670 (276), Kevin Sosalla 656, Mike Linden 650, Chuck Moore 613.

COULEE

Team: Onalaska American Legion 3650, Nick's Bar-Tip a Few (1250)

Individual: Don Luce 815 (279), Dave Horman 727, Mike Linden 694, Nick Carney 683.

2 SOME 4 SOME

Team: Turkey Chasers 2395 (846)

Individual: Troy Weeks 513, Peggy Weeks 476 (220), Isiah Kramer 469, Pat Clements 469.

ODD BALL

Team: Beer and Sausage 1934 (657)

Individual: Joe Miller 574 (226), Chad Dutton 533, Tammy Dutton 502 (187), Ellen Miller 439.

COULEE RISING STARS

Team: Gutter Done 1885 (644)

Individual: Jacob Mattison 642 (255), Dawson Zumach 520, Samantha Luce 394, Lauren Kadrmas 345.

