x-local agate

BOWLING
COULEE GOLF BOWL
FRIDAY'S MIXED NUTS
Team: S&S Cycle 2763, Holmen Meat Market (944)
Individual: Done Luce 670 (276), Kevin Sosalla 656, Mike Linden 650, Chuck Moore 613.
COULEE
Team: Onalaska American Legion 3650, Nick's Bar-Tip a Few (1250)
Individual: Don Luce 815 (279), Dave Horman 727, Mike Linden 694, Nick Carney 683.
2 SOME 4 SOME
Team: Turkey Chasers 2395 (846)
Individual: Troy Weeks 513, Peggy Weeks 476 (220), Isiah Kramer 469, Pat Clements 469.
ODD BALL
Team: Beer and Sausage 1934 (657)
Individual: Joe Miller 574 (226), Chad Dutton 533, Tammy Dutton 502 (187), Ellen Miller 439.
COULEE RISING STARS
Team: Gutter Done 1885 (644)
Individual: Jacob Mattison 642 (255), Dawson Zumach 520, Samantha Luce 394, Lauren Kadrmas 345.
